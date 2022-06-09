Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening

UN chief warns impact of Ukraine war on world is worsening

NEW YORK: UN chief Antonio Guterres said yesterday (June 8) that the consequences for the world of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are worsening, with 1.6 billion people likely to be affected.

RussianUkraine
By AFP

Thursday 9 June 2022, 08:16AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP

“The war’s impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe, and speeding up,” the Secretary-General said, presenting the UN’s second report into the repercussions of the conflict.

He added that “for people around the world, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake.”

Guterres said that while this year’s food crisis is “about lack of access,” next year’s “could be about lack of food.”

“There is only one way to stop this gathering storm: the Russian invasion of Ukraine must end,” he pleaded in a speech.

The head of the world body said he had asked colleagues to help find “a package deal that allows for the safe and secure export of Ukrainian-produced food through the Black Sea, and unimpeded access to global markets for Russian food and fertilizers.”

“This deal is essential for hundreds of millions of people in developing countries, including in sub-Saharan Africa,” said Guterres.

QSI International School Phuket

The UN report, led by diplomat Rebeca Grynspan, says that an estimated 94 countries, home to around 1.6bn people, are “severely exposed to at least one dimension of the crisis and unable to cope with it.”

“Out of the 1.6 billion, 1.2 billion or three quarters live in ‘perfect-storm’ countries that are severely exposed and vulnerable to all three dimensions of ﬁnance, food, and energy, simultaneously,” it adds.

The report says that the war may increase the number of food-insecure people by 47 million people in 2022, bringing it to 323mn by the end of the year.

It is estimated that up to 58mn more Africans may fall into poverty this year, the document adds.

Extreme poverty in the Middle East and North Africa could increase by 2.8mn people in 2022, while in South Asia 500mn people are at risk, according to the report.

“Concrete eﬀorts should be made to ensure critical supplies of food and energy reach the most vulnerable,” the report says.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thousands of cannabis offenders being released
1,000 vacancies at Phuket job fair
TTM+ 2022 in Phuket forecast to bring B1.29bn tourism boost
Phuket marks World Oceans Day
B300 tourism fee postponed
Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death
Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths
Anutin: Time to ‘move on’, declare COVID-19 endemic
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Life in prison for Joe Ferrari and 5 other cops, Same sex partnership bill approved || June 8
Chalong couple charged for beating 3-year-old to death
Vachira chief apologises for baby’s broken arm
Cambodia, China revamp naval base near Thailand
Life imprisonment for ‘Joe Ferrari’ and five police
Boom time for Thai cannabis
National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

 

Phuket community
National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

Well they are missing out on much needed revenue because me and my expat friends will never visit th...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

I don't know what country these guys are talking about but I've been to dozens of national p...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

If your charging people with recklessness how about the architect who decided to put narrow unguarde...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

Tourists will continue to pay and enjoy their holidays, the parks can probably manage without the cu...(Read More)

Phuket marks 15 new COVID cases, no deaths

Well last day was 7 farang whit Covid-19 in Hilton Karon. This pet are on a big group whit 500 peopl...(Read More)

Boom time for Thai cannabis

Breaking news- pizza shops opening all over the country. You read it here first folks....(Read More)

Boom time for Thai cannabis

My bet is the 0.02% restriction- which is no better than hemp rope- is all about keeping the black...(Read More)

Boom time for Thai cannabis

By all means, promote travel to Thailand and smoke ... overpriced rope. The lawmakers who came up w...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

I would be very surprised if the prosecutor takes this case.. Unfortunately the foreigners are goi...(Read More)

Boom time for Thai cannabis

If you are going to legalise cannabis do it like other countries have, properly! This half arsed ide...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lean On Me Live Fest
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge

 