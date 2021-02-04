Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UN chief wants to ‘make sure’ Myanmar coup fails

UN chief wants to ‘make sure’ Myanmar coup fails

WORLD: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday (Feb 3) he would do everything in his power to pressure Myanmar and “make sure that this coup fails.”

militaryMyanmarpolitics
By AFP

Thursday 4 February 2021, 09:42AM

Soldiers ride in PTL-02 ant-tank 6x6 armoured vehicles in Myitkyina, Kachin state, as Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged two days after she was detained in a military coup. Photo: AFP.

Soldiers ride in PTL-02 ant-tank 6x6 armoured vehicles in Myitkyina, Kachin state, as Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged two days after she was detained in a military coup. Photo: AFP.

Myanmar plunged back into direct military rule on Monday when soldiers detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders in a series of dawn raids, ending the country’s brief experiment with democracy.

“We will do everything we can to mobilize all the key actors and international community to put enough pressure on Myanmar to make sure that this coup fails,” Guterres said in a conversation with The Washington Post.

“After elections that I believe took place normally and after a large period of transition, it’s absolutely unacceptable to reverse the results of the elections and the will of the people.”

When asked about the indictment of Suu Kyi, 75, Guterres said that “if we can accuse her of something, (it) is that she was too close to the military, is that she protected too much the military.

“I hope that democracy will be able to make progress again in Myanmar but for that all the prisoners must be released, the constitutional order must be reestablished,” he added.

The UN chief also lamented that the Security Council has been unable to agree on a common statement about Myanmar’s coup, after an emergency meeting initiated by Britain.

According to a draft text proposed at the beginning of the week for negotiation and obtained by AFP, the Security Council would express its deep concern over and condemn the coup, and would demand the military “immediately release those unlawfully detained.”

The Council would also demand that the one-year state of emergency be repealed.

As of last night, according to diplomats, negotiations were continuing between the 15 Council members, particularly with China and Russia, which on Tuesday blocked the statement’s adoption.

It also emerged yesterday that a Myanmar court has granted a police request to detain Aung Sang Suu Kyi until Feb 15 for illegally importing and using communications equipment, after private security staff at her Naypyitaw residence were found to be holding unlicensed walkie-talkies following Monday’s military coup.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Leatherback turtles hatch at Khok Kloi
Foreign buyers take B2bn housing project fraud case to DSI
PM approves B40bn in aid
Rewat confirmed PPAO President, ready to work
Murder fugitive husband arrested in Phang Nga
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kingdom cases rise by 795 as Phuket arrivals don’t have to quarantine! || February 3
‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty
Phuket governor urges independent business operators to register for Rao Chana
Soft loans tweaked for SME access
The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective Lancet study
Foreigners accuse Pattaya banker of fraud
Have confidence in vaccines, says doctor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid-19 cases surpass 20,000 for first time! || February 2
Australia’s Perth battles bushfire amid virus lockdown

 

Phuket community
Foreign buyers take B2bn housing project fraud case to DSI

A good lesson to learn for foreigners. 1: Land Registration Offices are very 'inaccurate'. 2...(Read More)

PM approves B40bn in aid

This it’s not a aid, this working people have paid in to this Social Security for many many years....(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

It is funny Thai Authorities/Courts are so silent about the involvement of Karon-Kata Municipality t...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards urge beach caution after Russian man, Thai girl rescued from drowning

Yes the lifeguards are there to act as baby sitters, that way the parents can sit on the beach and l...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

Phuket has unique opportunity to become Covid-19 'prove', due to entrance control Sarasin Br...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

I didn't read in this article about the international airlines that have to bring tourists. As l...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

This guy is trying to blame the court for hurting the real estate business in Phuket? What about sha...(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

In fact, most vaccines don't fully protect against infection, even if they can block symptoms fr...(Read More)

The Peaks owner defends action, promises to ‘take care’ of buyers

Another good example why someone should never ever invest in property in LOS....(Read More)

‘Phuket First October’ push aims to prevent residents from plunging into poverty

Nice Idea, but what about people who do not want to be vaccinated, or who cannot because of medical ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Dewa Phuket Resort
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Benihana Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 