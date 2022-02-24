BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UN chief urges Putin to stop conflict for ‘humanity’s’ sake

UN chief urges Putin to stop conflict for ‘humanity’s’ sake

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct, impassioned plea yesterday (Feb 23) to Vladimir Putin to stop the Russian military assault on Ukraine “in the name of humanity”.

Russianviolencepoliticsmilitary
By AFP

Thursday 24 February 2022, 12:47PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP

Speaking after an emergency Security Council session, which coincided with the Russian president’s announcement of military operations against Ukraine, a clearly emotional Guterres said it was “the saddest day” of his tenure as UN chief.

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.

“In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century,” he said.

“The conflict must stop now,” he added.

Soon after Putin’s announcement, explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other cities.

Weeks of intense diplomacy at the UN and elsewhere to avert war and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine

The United States said it would present a resolution condemning Russia’s aggression at the Security Council today, with a vote expected tomorrow.

“The council will need to act,” said US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Yesterday’s emergency session involved some particularly heated exchanges between the Ukrainian and Russian envoys.

“There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador,” Ukraine’s Sergiy Kyslytsya told his Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia.

Nebenzia replied that Moscow’s aggression was not aimed at the Ukrainian people, but rather “the junta that is in power in Kyiv.”

Speaking to reporters after the session, Guterres said a full-scale war would come at enormous human cost and have a devastating economic impact that would be felt around the world.

“What is clear for me is that this war doesn’t make any sense... And it will cause, if it doesn’t stop, a level of suffering Europe has not known since, at least, the Balkan crisis,” he added.

Warnings of a possible Russian invasion had mounted over weeks, as Moscow massed troops on Ukraine’s borders and earlier this week recognised the independence of two breakaway eastern Ukraine regions.

Putin has defied a barrage of international criticism over the crisis, with some Western leaders saying he was no longer rational.

His announcement of military action came after the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv, and ahead of a last-ditch summit involving European Union leaders in Brussels planned for today.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket named in weather warning for the South
UK PM chairs crisis meeting after Russia’s ’horrific’ Ukraine attack
Woman rescued after jumping off Phuket bridge
World Bank says digital and circular economy can benefit Thailand
Phuket health chief: Nearly all new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients
SOS continue food security drive for Phuket people in need
Fourth-dose booster injections roll out to the general public
Laos agrees to reopen border
B101bn spent on COVID-19 treatments
Phuket marks 645 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand eases Test & Go requirements, Local NACC corruption case || February 23
CCSA eases second PCR test, COVID insurance requirements for tourists
Phuket pushes for more domestic tourists
NACC Phuket seeks arrest warrant in local corruption probe
Tourism operators slam Level 4 announcement

 

Phuket community
Woman rescued after jumping off Phuket bridge

she jumped...why not let her there and case close...now she will probably do it again......(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

Americans also killed off the dinosaurs, Jesus Christ and brought the 1350 plague to Europe. Pesky b...(Read More)

Phuket marks 645 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Most infected arrivals from Russia (58) followed by Germany and the UK....(Read More)

Police ban electric scooters from all Phuket roads

Now waiting reaction Gen Maj Sermphan how he justify he allows the illegal not insured saleangs on ...(Read More)

Phuket pushes for more domestic tourists

SEXY... eXtra Ordinary [sic]Experience Yield WTAF? . More erred, cringy and ridiculous slogans from ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 645 new COVID cases, two more deaths

It appears most of the infected arrivals are from Test and Go. Those regulations are not working....(Read More)

Fourth-dose booster injections roll out to the general public

Err, old news. 4th dose was available 3 weeks ago. Uptake has been slow due to lack on interest and ...(Read More)

CCSA eases second PCR test, COVID insurance requirements for tourists

Doesn't help. Still have to pay for and attend an appointment at a testing centre. Still have to...(Read More)

US sanctions Russia for ‘beginning’ invasion of Ukraine

And it was the Americans who introduced prostituion to Thailand during the Vietnam War....(Read More)

Surge prompts Level 4 COVID alert

Reality Check - I am a high- risk person and were talking about Omicron, not long covid or Delta. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX

 