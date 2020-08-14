Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UN chief hopes Israel-UAE deal can help two-state solution

UN chief hopes Israel-UAE deal can help two-state solution

WORLD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday (Aug 13) he hoped the Israel-UAE deal can help realize a two-state solution with the Palestinians for peace in the Middle East.

politicsland
By AFP

Friday 14 August 2020, 12:07PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP

Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize ties in a landmark deal, only the third such accord the Jewish state has struck with an Arab nation, in which it pledged to suspend annexation of Palestinian lands.

Guterres said annexation would “effectively close the door” on negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders and “destroy the prospect” of a viable Palestinian state under a two-state solution.

“The Secretary-General welcomes this agreement, hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two state-solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements,” a spokesman for Guterres said in a statement.

Dan About Thailand

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a “historic day” and would launch a “new era” for the Arab world and Israel.

But the Palestinians strongly rejected the deal, calling it a “betrayal” of their cause, including their claim to Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

“The Secretary-General will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability,” the spokesman said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Revival of global flights tops agenda, Phuket cited best suited to receive first international tourists
House grills Nate over ‘Boss’ move
Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Indefinite flight ban! Two dead in latest bombing? Rainy Phuket! || August 13
Four-day holiday announced for Sept  
Phuket wet weather forecast to continue
Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive
New status sought for Thai soup
Virus pushes Britain into record recession as Auckland locks down
No end in sight for flights ban
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Trash fire raises public health alarm! Resignation over Boss Red Bull! || August 12
Patong to host big bike event
Phuket honours Queen Sirikit’s Birthday
Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Russia claims first coronavirus vaccine as global cases top 20 million

 

Phuket community
Missing Brit found safe

@Tbird No one to blame except himself ! Being that drunk and driving a bike and having an accident...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

@lalala Going to KZ ? Yeah,that must be the perfect place if one doesn't like Thailand"s c...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

Also: The photo in the article depicts a happy, healthy looking chap. When I met him, he looked like...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

DeK: Self-Preservation requires me to be vague. Lalala: You got it about right. Don't come here ...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

Hubert K...your explanation does not negate the fact that Phuket - and for me whole LOS - is a rip o...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

If they are going to do it this way as a trial then hope no untested before boarding Thai nationals ...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

Mr Timothy,Mr.Kurt As in any other country of the world there are regions more expensive than other...(Read More)

Revival of global flights tops agenda, Phuket cited best suited to receive first international tourists

Other countries allow flights in & just require a 14 day quarantine (in many places self-imposed...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

Not have to put energy in setting up things who will not be used. Must be insane to travel to Phuket...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

I'm looking at the link to this article on PN's home page directly under a (much bigger) ban...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
M Beach Club Phuket

 