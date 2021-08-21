Ultimate Snorkelling Spots

Need some inspiration on top-class snorkelling spots just a speedboat ride away from Phuket? Here’s a selection of top picks by 5 Star Marine:

Sunday 22 August 2021, 11:00AM

Koh Racha has some of the best snorkelling reefs in Thailand under one hour away from Phuket.

1. Racha Islands

The two idyllic Racha Islands, Koh Racha Yai and Koh Racha Noi, are also referred to as Raya Islands and provide the ideal destination to enjoy nature. With some of the best snorkelling reefs in Thailand under 1 hour away from Phuket, they feature quiet, tropical white powdery beaches with crystal-clear turquoise waters. These islands provide a balanced combination of relaxing spots, tranquil locations plus amazing coral rich sea life. Being part of Phuket waters, we have been able to continue running our speedboat tours here throughout the Phuket-based restrictions also.

2. Koh Haa

Travel 1.5 hours by private speedboat to reach this exotic and lesser-known group of 5 islands (hence the name) situated just south of Koh Lanta in the Mu Ko Lanta National Park. This island group is a little more remote and unspoilt, meaning you can get the chance to experience protected lagoons with stunning water clarity. This also makes it a perfect destination to enjoy a diverse range of colourful and rich marine life including remarkable coral walls, schooling fish, clown fish, porcupine pufferfish, snapper, barracuda and scorpionfish.

3. Koh Rok

This pair of tropical islets in the Andaman Sea deliver crystal-clear waters and almost 1 mile of impressive coral reefs. Although a little further afield, you are rewarded with the ability to explore coral gardens and marine life such as angelfish, pufferfish, Moray eels and possibly even sea turtles and whale sharks. A haven for underwater photography, where you can swim close to the colourful clownfish, or head to Siam Bay and simply leave the fine white sand beach to snorkel just off the shore with an abundance of aquatic creatures above the coral reefs there.

4. Phi Phi Islands

Around the Phi Phi Islands you are spoilt for choice with a variety of fantastic snorkelling spots on offer. It contains striking coral reefs inhabited with impressive marine life; from Monkey Bay and Hin Klang, to Bamboo Island and Shark Point – the list goes on. Hin Klang, for example, has an extensive coral reef which is formed over a huge underwater rock covered with hard and soft coral gardens. With a number of different spots to choose from, crystal clear waters and a large variety of marine and coral life, Phi Phi is a great choice for swimming and snorkelling in tropical waters.

5. Similan Islands

Enjoy a memorable boat trip to the renowned Similan Islands; a stunning archipelago in the Andaman Sea which is said to be home to the oldest coral reefs in Thailand. Its fame is heavily due to having some of the best coral reefs, some say in the world, and beaches with soft snow-white sand. The crystal blue waters are warm and filled with intensely colourful coral life, where the different corals come together and form sloping reefs on the east side of the islands, and on the west side distinctive coral boulders can be found.

