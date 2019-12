ULTIMATE ROOFTOP COUNTDOWN 2020

Start From: Tuesday 31 December 2019, 09:00PM to Tuesday 31 December 2019, 03:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The most stunning fireworks in Phuket this New Year’s Eve at Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong. Join Ultimate Countdown 2020 Sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe and enjoy a free flow of drinks. Spend the last moment of 2019 and ance through the night while welcoming the new year in one of the most exciting Rooftop bars in Patong. Prices starting from THB 1,499 with FREE FLOW OF DRINKS until the countdown.