tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US

Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US

PHUKET: Two men who ran job placement agencies in the United States and are accused there of colluding in sheltering illegal migrants, money laundering and tax fraud have been arrested in Phuket.

crimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 April 2022, 05:02PM

Crime Suppression police raid a villa in Phuket on Apr 19 to arrest two Ukrainian men wanted in the US for allegedly sheltering illegal migrant workers, money laundering and tax evasion. Photo: Supplied

Crime Suppression police raid a villa in Phuket on Apr 19 to arrest two Ukrainian men wanted in the US for allegedly sheltering illegal migrant workers, money laundering and tax evasion. Photo: Supplied

Police talk to one of two Ukrainian men arrested in Phuket. Photos: Supplied

Police talk to one of two Ukrainian men arrested in Phuket. Photos: Supplied

Police talk to one of two Ukrainian men arrested in Phuket. Photos: Supplied

Police talk to one of two Ukrainian men arrested in Phuket. Photos: Supplied

« »

The arrests were announced jointly on Thursday (Apr 21) by Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Crime Suppression Division (CSD) chief Pol Maj Montri Khetkhan and Eric McLoughlin, the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) regional attache.

The two men are Oleksandr Yurchyk, 37, and Oleg Olynyk, 39, both Ukrainian nationals, reports the Bangkok Post.

The suspects were wanted on arrest warrants in the US  for colluding in providing shelter to illegal migrants, money laundering and tax evasion, Maj Gen Jirabhop said.

The HSI had sought cooperation from the CIB in tracking down and detaining the two men,  who fled to Thailand after committing the alleged offences between 2007 and 2021,

Subscribe to The Phuket News

They ran job placement agencies in Florida and allegedly placed hundreds of illegal migrant workers in jobs at hotels, bars, restaurants and other places. They had allegedly illegally earned the equivalent of about B2.25 billion and allegedly evaded US taxes equal to B337 million, the CIB chief said.

The police investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects at a villa in Phuket province on Apr 19.

The two men were questioned with the help of an interpreter. They allegedly admitted they were the people named in the US arrest warrants and said they would fight the case in court.

US authorities will seek their extradition to stand trial in America.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Travel restrictions to be reconsidered to boost economy || April 21
Putin hails ‘liberation’ of Mariupol
Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area
Power outages to affect Patong, Rassada
State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed
Power outage to affect parts of Srisoonthorn
Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels
Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists
Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal 1st responders brawl in BKK streets, Phuket crash claims 2 lives || April 20
Phuket festival at Sarasin Bridge to feature mini hot air balloons
Power outage to affect Soi Samakee 2 in Rawai
Solomons signed China security pact ‘with our eyes open,’ says PM
Herd immunity against virus at 50%
COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls

 

Phuket community
Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

The key disaster in Thailand is deny reality. Wrap it in "this is the way we do it". Provi...(Read More)

Trash continues to blight Nai Harn beach area

Governor and Village Heads/Mayors are desk tigers. Always mouth full of ''''World cl...(Read More)

Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists

Here is the only real question TAT should as: With such huge competition for tourists, what exactly ...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

Unfortunately, the same approach has been repeated in regards to COVID. Acting as if the pandemic i...(Read More)

Pandemic economic impact hits Phuket hotels

After 2 years, Thailand is finally admitting to a huge drop in tourism. This is truly amazing! When...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

Further to this when the two chinese girls were killed on the main street in Kamala about three year...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

Millions have been squandered on CCTV projects over the years- its all been about lining pockets. Re...(Read More)

State of Phuket’s public surveillance CCTV camera network reviewed

License plate cameras aren't much use when so many people out there are deliberately obscuring t...(Read More)

Two men dead after motorbike collision in Pa Khlok

Mr Saenthong did not reach the age of 75 driving a sidecar by being careless. He probably neglect...(Read More)

COVID-19 hotline swamped with calls

We read the communication warming up for the expected Covid spiking after Songkran and 'Full Moo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
EPL predictions
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 