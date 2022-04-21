Ukrainians arrested in Phuket, face extradition for offences in US

PHUKET: Two men who ran job placement agencies in the United States and are accused there of colluding in sheltering illegal migrants, money laundering and tax fraud have been arrested in Phuket.

crimepolice

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 April 2022, 05:02PM

Police talk to one of two Ukrainian men arrested in Phuket. Photos: Supplied

Police talk to one of two Ukrainian men arrested in Phuket. Photos: Supplied

Crime Suppression police raid a villa in Phuket on Apr 19 to arrest two Ukrainian men wanted in the US for allegedly sheltering illegal migrant workers, money laundering and tax evasion. Photo: Supplied

The arrests were announced jointly on Thursday (Apr 21) by Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Crime Suppression Division (CSD) chief Pol Maj Montri Khetkhan and Eric McLoughlin, the US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) regional attache.

The two men are Oleksandr Yurchyk, 37, and Oleg Olynyk, 39, both Ukrainian nationals, reports the Bangkok Post.

The suspects were wanted on arrest warrants in the US for colluding in providing shelter to illegal migrants, money laundering and tax evasion, Maj Gen Jirabhop said.

The HSI had sought cooperation from the CIB in tracking down and detaining the two men, who fled to Thailand after committing the alleged offences between 2007 and 2021,

They ran job placement agencies in Florida and allegedly placed hundreds of illegal migrant workers in jobs at hotels, bars, restaurants and other places. They had allegedly illegally earned the equivalent of about B2.25 billion and allegedly evaded US taxes equal to B337 million, the CIB chief said.

The police investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects at a villa in Phuket province on Apr 19.

The two men were questioned with the help of an interpreter. They allegedly admitted they were the people named in the US arrest warrants and said they would fight the case in court.

US authorities will seek their extradition to stand trial in America.