333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ukrainian woman summoned to police for anti-war graffiti

Ukrainian woman summoned to police for anti-war graffiti

PHUKET: Wichit Police has tracked down a Ukrainian woman who had spraypainted anti-war graffiti on rocks and roadside pavilion near Ao Yon Beach and Khao Khad Viewpoint in Phuket.

UkraineRussian
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 April 2023, 07:51PM

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

A Ukrainian woman confessed to spraypainting graffiti on Phuket rocks and in a roadside pavilion. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The unnamed 34-year-old Ukrainian woman presented herself to Wichit Police today (Apr 7) after having been tracked down using CCTV and summoned by the officials, the Public Relations Office of Phuket (PR Phuket) reported today.

The investigation was launched after a series of complaints by local residents, who informed officials about spraypainted slogans on the rocks and in a roadside pavilion near Ao Yon Beach in Wichit. 

One of the photos provided by PR Phuket shows graffiti saying “Russia is a terrorist state”. Another picture shows just “#Russia”. Thre other picture show a woman in a pink t-shirt near seaside rocks and on a scooter with Samut Sakhon license plates. 

Wichit Police Chief Col Chatri Chukaew said that the woman entered Thailand as a tourist around three months ago and is planning to return to Ukraine on Apr 10. 

The woman said she just wanted to express her feelings about Russia’s aggression towards her country and did not mean to “destroy the image of Phuket in any way”. 

Following the incident, Wichit Police reminded that illegal spraypainting in public places is an offense and warned people against doing so.

The PR Phuket report doesn’t say if the unnamed Ukrainian tourist has been fined for her actions. 

The incident in Wichit is the second of its kind in Phuket since the beginning of this year. On Feb 9, anti-Putin and anti-war slogans were found on a rock near Nai Thon Beach. The case was reported to Sakhu Police and Sirinath National Park, as the rock is within the national park boundaries. 

The graffiti was quickly removed, but officials did not report if they were successful in tracking down the person who spraypainted the rock in the national park which Thailand aims to see among UNESCO heritage sites.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

’Phuket Hero’ t-shirts on offer for blood donors
More Phuket Songkran events announced
Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket
Third Chinese arrested for illegal work in Phuket
Registration of Phuket candidates concludes without incidents
Legal Matters: Negotiate, Litigate or Arbitrate?
PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app
Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hacker army soldier caught, Bangkok-Phuket flight fares, Fatal lane change in Phuket || April 7
CAAT reminds of fare ceilings as Bangkok-Phuket flights remain among most expensive
Woman, 68, killed in fatal lane change
ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents
Officials honour Chakri Day
Cash handouts spark concern

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

The Phuket taxi hystery is completely getting out of the corrupt dumb 'Officials' hands. Jus...(Read More)

Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket

So why are PEA and the internet companies contributing to the cost, this is precisely the reason we ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

When a driver can charge three days minimum wage for a one hour trip, the govt needs to increas...(Read More)

PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger

Just 4 dead last Songkhran in Phuket, it’s 4 to many. Think they most stable up whit body bags thi...(Read More)

ThaiHealth campaign aims to reduce Songkran road accidents

Here's a slogan for them. "Don't throw water at people on motorbikes as they try to go ...(Read More)

Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

With the expected influx of Chinese tourists again there will be plenty of illegals working with the...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

Obviously the guilty party is the brainless thug who attacked the taxi driver with a tire iron over ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

here we go again, and every one those taxy crooks now feel like vigilantes thanks you the protectio...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

This is now descending to the Wild West truly disgraceful and inflamed by the media and authorities ...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@Jimmy888 Nobody misses you ! Funny you still interested in reading stories about a country you d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
Pacific Prime Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 