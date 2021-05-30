The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ukrainian ambassador dies on Koh Lipe, cause unclear

Ukrainian ambassador dies on Koh Lipe, cause unclear

SATUN: Ukrainian ambassador to Thailand Andrii Beshta, 45, died on Koh Lipe island on Sunday morning (May 30), according to the provincial public relations office.

death
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 30 May 2021, 06:30PM

The body of Ukraine ambassador Andrii Beshta from taken from Koh Lipe to Satun Hospital in Satun’s Muang district on Sunday. Photo: PR Satun

The body of Ukraine ambassador Andrii Beshta from taken from Koh Lipe to Satun Hospital in Satun’s Muang district on Sunday. Photo: PR Satun

The death of Mr Beshta was reported to Koh Lipe police at about 5:30am, reports the Bangkok Post.

Capt Bidan Saripa of the Koh Lipe Police said Mr Beshta and his 17-year-old son, Ostap, arrived on the island on Friday (May 28) for a vacation. They stayed in the same room at Bunga Resort.

There were no traces of the room being forced open or of the ambassador being attacked, the officer said.

According to his son, Mr Beshta went to bed at 11pm Saturday night. At 4:30am Sunday, Mr Beshta began vomiting, lost consciousness and died shortly afterwards, his son said.

The body of the Ukrainian ambassador was later taken from Koh Lipe island to Satun Hospital. There, Satun Governor Ekarat Leesen was on hand to receive the body.

An arrangement was subsequently made to transport the ambassador’s body to Bangkok for an autopsy.

QSI International School Phuket

Although so far there have been no suggestions of foul play, given the longstanding hostility between Russia and Ukraine, speculation is inevitable.

Former Ukraine politician Viktor Yushchenko was disfigured in a 2004 dioxin poisoning linked to Russia. He went on to become president.

In 2018, the British government accused Russia of attempted murder and announced a series of punitive measures after the Novichok poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Russia is also widely believed to be behind the Novichok poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Aug 20 last year. 

In 2014, Russia invaded and annexed the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, and this year fears have grown that Russia is planning a new invasion. The enmity between the neighbouring countries has grown into one of the major flashpoints in relations between Russia and the West, with tensions escalating in recent months. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rules for entering Phuket by road, boat extended
COVID deaths top 1,000, cases pass 150,000
Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect
Thai company to import world’s first pet vaccine
International tourist children arriving in Phuket after July 1 do not need to be vaccinated
Govt takes legal action over Sinopharm supply claim
Phuket Opinion: Pushed to the end of the line
Phuket Governor calls for unity, July 1 a ‘mission for all’
Phuket officials reach out to businesses hammered by COVID, denied loans
Rescued macaques saved from exotic-food trade
Phuket drug blitz nets five suspects
FDA approves use of Sinopharm vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: TAT: Phuket will reopen! Thailand COVID cases approach 150K
Phuket to ease COVID restrictions from June 1
New COVID strain in UK dubbed ‘Thai variant’

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Pushed to the end of the line

I've been running around for a year packing food packages, handing them out etc. Just to see and...(Read More)

Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect

Paddy@ there is still no clear evidence that vaccinated people cannot still carry and potentially pa...(Read More)

Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect

Omg Kurt,could you please read an article correctly for once ! It's not a new order again. It...(Read More)

Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect

maybe my misinterpretation but a computer game shop is one that sells games etc, different from a vi...(Read More)

Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect

So a friend can't come over and help me trim 2 ponies' way overgrown hooves, but we can all...(Read More)

Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect

The no house guest is crazy when you can still sit with them in a restaurant. an online appointment...(Read More)

Thai company to import world’s first pet vaccine

we cant get enough vaccine to use for people & they are focusing on pets this is the height of...(Read More)

Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect

Flip-flop, flip-flop. After the order of last Friday, now a new 20 (!) page order. Who is reading th...(Read More)

Phuket COVID measures relaxed, but ban on house guests, alcohol in restaurants and closure of pubs, bars all remain in effect

These rules are stupid. It's OK for some businesses to open but not others ?They won't have ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Pushed to the end of the line

Extremely good article and could add that the proposed 16 week wait for AZ vax will only increase ri...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

 