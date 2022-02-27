BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ukraine says will meet Russia as Putin puts nuclear defences on alert

Ukraine says will meet Russia as Putin puts nuclear defences on alert

UKRAINE: Ukraine said Sunday (Feb 27) it had agreed to talks with Russia after four days of conflict, as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put nuclear “deterrence forces” on alert. 

Russianmilitary
By AFP

Sunday 27 February 2022, 10:48PM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

The conflict has already killed dozens of civilians, forced hundreds of thousands to flee and turned Moscow into a global pariah.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said a Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian one at the border with Belarus, which has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine.

The meeting is set to take place near Chernobyl ‒ the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

“The politicians agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet the Russian one without preconditions,” Zelensky’s office said in a statement after the president spoke to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

Ukrainian forces earlier said they had fought off a Russian incursion into Ukraine’s second biggest city, Kharkiv, on day four of Russia’s invasion.

As Western countries lined up to send arms into Ukraine and impose ever more stringent sanctions, Putin ordered his defence chiefs to put the country’s nuclear “deterrence forces” on high alert.

Putin accused Western countries of taking “unfriendly” steps against his country. 

Ukraine has reported 198 civilian deaths, including three children, since the invasion began.

The UN has put the civilian toll at 64.

“The past night in Ukraine was brutal,” Zelensky said.

“They fight against everyone. They fight against all living things ‒ against kindergartens, against residential buildings and even against ambulances.”

Airspace bans, arms pledges

Several European countries meanwhile banned Russian airlines from their airspace on Sunday and many pledged arms for Ukraine but made it clear that they will not intervene militarily.

In his traditional Sunday message to the faithful in St Peter’s Square, Pope Francis called for weapons to “fall silent” in the country and for the opening of humanitarian corridors.

A day after Berlin said it would send anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the world was in a “new era” and warned of further sanctions.

‘Will drive you crazy’

Machine gun fire and explosions were heard in Kharkiv earlier on Sunday and AFP later saw the wreckage of a Russian armoured vehicle smouldering and several others abandoned.

“Kharkiv is fully under our control,” the head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram, adding that the army was expelling Russian forces during a “clean-up” operation.

Moscow also claimed it was “entirely” besieging the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the city of Berdyansk in the southeast.

Both are located close to the Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian officials also said that a gas pipeline in eastern Kharkiv and an oil depot near the capital Kyiv were targeted by Russian forces overnight.

Ukraine said it was fighting off Russian forces in several other points and that 4,300 Russian troops had been killed.

None of the claims could be independently verified.

In Kyiv, many residents spent another night in shelters or cellars as Ukrainian forces said they were fighting off Russian “sabotage groups”, but Sunday was relatively calm compared to previous days.

The city is under a blanket curfew until Monday morning though some residents ventured out regardless.

Phuket Property

Out for a walk in a park, 41-year-old Flora Stepanova said staying at home watching the news all the time “will drive you crazy”.

On Saturday, Russia ordered its forces to advance further into Ukraine “from all directions” but soldiers have encountered fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops

Western sources said the intensity of the resistance seems to have surprised Moscow.

Ukraine’s army said it held the line against an assault on Kyiv, but was using the curfew to fight Russian “sabotage groups” that had infiltrated the city.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s general staff urged any foreigners to come to Ukraine “and fight side-by-side with Ukrainians against Russian war criminals”.

‘I was trembling’

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says more than 368,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries, while more than 160,000 are estimated to be displaced within Ukraine.

Pope Francis called for the “urgent” opening of humanitarian corridors for Ukraine to allow even more to leave.

AFP saw stationary queues of cars stretching for dozens of kilometres on the roads to Ukraine’s border crossings with Poland.

“Attacks were everywhere,” said Diana, 37, who fled the Ukrainian capital. “My mother is still in Kyiv.”

Poland, Germany and Austria have said Ukrainians can ride for free on their trains until further notice.

In Romania, which also neighbours Ukraine, Olga, 36, was among hundreds to have crossed the Danube river with her three young children to safety.

“My husband came with us as far as the border, before returning to Kyiv to fight,” she said.

Crippling bank sanctions

Responding to the invasion, the West said it would remove some Russian banks from the SWIFT bank messaging system, and froze central bank assets ‒ hitting some of Russia’s global trade.

A senior US official said the measures would turn Russia into a “pariah”, adding that a task force would hunt down Russian oligarchs’ assets.

The conflict has rattled particularly former Soviet satellite countries in Eastern Europe who fear their post Cold War democratic gains could be threatened by Russian aggression. 

The NATO alliance has said it will, for the first time, deploy part of its rapid response force to the region to reassure eastern allies.

There have also been sanctions and boycotts in the cultural and sporting spheres as well as international travel, with several countries banning Russian airlines from their airspace.

In the latest punishment for Putin, a keen judoka, the International Judo Federation said he has been suspended as its honorary president.

The Kremlin has so far brushed off sanctions, including those targeting Putin personally, as a sign of Western impotence.

Putin has said Russia’s actions are justified because it is defending Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

In an address to parishioners on Sunday, Russia’s Orthodox Patriarch Kirill voiced his support, calling Moscow’s opponents “evil forces”.

The rebels have been fighting Ukrainian government forces for eight years in a conflict that has killed more than 14,000 people.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms
Days of rain trigger floods in Narathiwat
Russian troops ordered to advance in Ukraine
Phuket marks 683 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Phuket Opinion: Common ground
Body of actress ‘Tangmo’ found in Chao Phraya
Authorities distribute COVID-19 survival bags in Kamala
Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla
CCSA’s daily case count briefing set to wind down
Centre set up to help Thais in Ukraine
Phuket marks 698 new COVID cases, one more death
NATO deploys response units to bolster defenses
Shift to ‘endemic’ forecast within 4 months
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Endemic’ shift by June? Phuket in-school exams allowed || February 25
Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘justified’, says Myanmar junta

 

Phuket community
Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

Jayz what a sensationalist headline - I was expecting a public exhibition of the sordid sort, not a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

It's nice to see some Russians standing up for what's right. But let's not pretend ther...(Read More)

Fake monk gets naked after soliciting alms

A wise friend here once told me 'never confuse monks with religion in Thailand'. How many ti...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Declaring portions of Ukraine independent and then 'liberating' the people is as Orwellian a...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Actually the point is not at all evident. USA did not invade anyone, Russia currently is so the comp...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

And why did the PN not condemn the attack with a separate article ? ...(Read More)

Patong Police flamed for arresting woman selling flowers on Bangla

@Ash Ward And that would be good for what ? ...(Read More)

Body of actress ‘Tangmo’ found in Chao Phraya

@JohnC Don't know where you get your information from that she could not swim ! According to ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Common ground

Not sure that it would represent anything more than lip service to anyone listening. But really, Tha...(Read More)

TAT: Tourist arrivals hit by Russia-Ukraine crisis

Christy - I did not say Russia was in the right!! I compared her current behavior to the US behavio...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket

 