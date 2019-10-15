THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as racism blights England win in Bulgaria

Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as racism blights England win in Bulgaria

FOOTBALL: Ukraine booked their place in Euro 2020 after squeezing past Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th career goal on a night stained by Bulgaria fans racially abusing England players while their side were hit for six in Sofia.


By AFP

Tuesday 15 October 2019, 09:41AM

Ukraine's players celebrate after the Euro 2020 football qualification match between Ukraine and Portugal at the NSK Olimpiyskyi stadium in Kiev. Photo: AFP

Ukraine's players celebrate after the Euro 2020 football qualification match between Ukraine and Portugal at the NSK Olimpiyskyi stadium in Kiev. Photo: AFP

Andriy Shevchenko's unbeaten team are through to next summer's finals with a match to spare as Group B winners thanks to first-half goals from Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko, which meant that Ronaldo's 72nd-minute penalty wasn't enough for Portugal.

Ukraine join Poland, Russia, Italy and Belgium in the multi-host tournament which kicks off in Rome on June 12, with Shevchenko - who scored 48 times for Ukraine in 111 matches - proving a similar success on the bench as he was on the pitch.

Second-placed Portugal's fate is still in the balance, with Serbia just a point behind them with two matches remaining after they beat Lithuania 2-1.

Portugal dominated the second half and pulled one back when Ronaldo blasted home the spot-kick to make it 700 goals for club and country, but they couldn't find an equaliser despite some good chances.

"There are days like these, when the ball just doesn't want to go in," said Portuguese midfielder Danilo. "No need to do the maths now: we just need to win the next two games to reach Euro 2020."

Group A leaders England still have to wait for their place at the Euros despite hammering hapless Bulgaria 6-0, but the focus of attention was again on the stands as the home fans caused mayhem with racist chanting that twice caused the match to be halted.

It was another England match blighted by racism from opposition fans after England's black players were targeted with monkey chants during their 5-1 win at Montenegro in March.

- Racism mars England win -

The level of abuse from a section of the Bulgarian support led the English Football Association to demand an investigation from UEFA, asking European football's governing body to open a probe "as a matter of urgency".

Tyrone Mings was one of those targeted on his England debut, and he said that stopping the game did have the desired effect of reducing racist abuse in the second half.

"We made the decision at half-time to come out and play the game which we thought was the right decision," said Mings. "If anything else happened, we would have taken appropriate action."

QSI International School Phuket

England led 2-0 through early goals from Marcus Rashford and Ross Barkley when play was first stopped and an announcement made to supporters that the game could be suspended the abuse continued.

Once restarted, England quickly made it 3-0 through Barkley before a second stoppage, with Croatian referee Ivan Bebek holding discussions with players and coaching staff from both sides.

Raheem Sterling then netted twice either side of half-time before Harry Kane rounded off the scoring to take England to the brink of qualification.

Gareth Southgate's men have now scored 26 goals in 6 qualifying matches and are four points ahead of third-placed Kosovo with two matches to play. 

However Kosovo's 2-0 win over Montenegro means England need a win from one of their remaining two matches to ensure qualification.

- Ayhan denies France -

France also missed a spot in the Euros when Kaan Ayhan's leveller snatched a point for Turkey in a match played against a backdrop of diplomatic tensions after Paris condemned Ankara for its military offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria.

Substitute Olivier Giroud headed France in front on 76 minutes at the Stade de France. Ayhan nodded home six minutes later - and celebrated with a military salute in front of the Turkish supporters - to leave Didier Deschamps side waiting.

"We did what we needed to win the match based on the play and number of chances. They didn't have many but put away a set-piece," said Deschamps, whose team lost 2-0 to Turkey in June.

"We should have been more clinical even if it's still a good point. We're still on track and need to finish to job in November."

Turkey remain top of Group H above the world champions on the head-to-head rule. Although France can qualify for the finals with a win at home to Moldova next month, Turkey would clinch their place by avoiding defeat against third-placed Iceland, who are four points back after beating Andorra 2-0.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pattaya bids to host 2026 Youth Olympics
War Elephants 'ready' for UAE test
Mercedes wins team title with Suzuka one-two
Mercedes fastest in Japan as Typhoon Hagibis postpones qualifying
BISP Cruzeiro team take title in Europe
Nine-star Belgium book Euro place, Dutch fight back to beat N. Ireland
Honda returns home with victory in sight
England v France World Cup game in doubt as typhoon nears
Thailand to lead Asean bid for 2034 World Cup
Cool Biles earns 15th world title as US take team gold
Teerasil doubts place in starting line-up
NBA chief backs 'free expression' after Hong Kong tweet furore
'We will miss Chanathip,' says Nishino
Man City shocked by Wolves, Man Utd beaten again at Newcastle
Marquez seals sixth title in Buri Ram

 

Phuket community
Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Are slots not more about arrival/departure/refueling times? Are both, Bay and Platform parking fall...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Christy sweet, you are right. However, during last Phuket town Immigration visit after returning fro...(Read More)

Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels

Ads, ads, ads. Does it not occur to anyone that people choose to watch other media BECAUSE these fre...(Read More)

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

Sorry for the man, but if he was treated on 14 Oct at 8 PM for severe asthma attack, than he should ...(Read More)

Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Dont worry.. even having slots Thaiarway in BKK use the bus to transfer the passengers to the hub.. ...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Let Expats/Retirees at Phuket airport, after return from abroad, hand these TM form to Immigration o...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

April 2016, according Deputy Prime Minister Tanasak there are 400,000 - 450,000 'illegal' ho...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

What actually is the reason that in 24 hrs shops alcohol sales are only allowed during 11-14 hrs an...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders emergency services on standby as weather warning issued

Yesterday was one of the most pleasant days I've ever enjoyed on Phuket. More major weather eve...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making waves, making money

So what's the "opinion"? That a new boat will be the new breath of fresh air to a dwin...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS