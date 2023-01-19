333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

UKRAINE: Ukrainian authorities on Thursday (Jan 18) were investigating the circumstances surrounding a helicopter crash that killed the country’s interior minister and 13 others.

Ukraine
By AFP

Thursday 19 January 2023, 11:15AM

A woman reacts near the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kyiv. Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

A woman reacts near the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kyiv. Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, a commuter town for the capital Kyiv. Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, a commuter town for the capital Kyiv. Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video link during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2023. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video link during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2023. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside Kyiv, killed more than a dozen people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside Kyiv, killed more than a dozen people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP

Fatal helicopter crash near Kyiv. Image: AFP

Fatal helicopter crash near Kyiv. Image: AFP

Denys Monastyrskyi, 42, who was killed in a helicopter crash, had served as Ukraine’s interior minister since July, 2021. Photo: AFP file

Denys Monastyrskyi, 42, who was killed in a helicopter crash, had served as Ukraine’s interior minister since July, 2021. Photo: AFP file

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko was at the World Economic Forum in Davos on the day of a major helicopter crash. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko was at the World Economic Forum in Davos on the day of a major helicopter crash. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

« »

Wednesday’s crash outside Kyiv came as the head of NATO said at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos that allies were set to provide “heavier weapons” to the war-battered country.

Ukraine did not claim direct Russian involvement in the helicopter crash, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said the tragedy was a consequence of the war.

“There are no accidents at war. These are all war results,” Zelensky said in English, appearing by video link at Davos.

He also renewed calls for modern, Western-designed heavy tanks, which analysts say are crucial to pushing through entrenched defensive lines in eastern Ukraine.

In a barely veiled reference to Germany, where Chancellor Olaf Scholz is weighing whether to greenlight the export of its highly regarded Leopard tanks, Zelensky issued a “call for speed”.

“The time the Free World uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill,” Zelensky told delegates in Davos.

The statement came after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would provide “more advanced support, heavier weapons and more modern weapons, because this is a fight for our values”.

Meanwhile, in Washington, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said the United States was not “there yet” when it came to providing advanced Abrams tanks to Ukraine, though he did not completely close the door on a shift in the future. 

‘Children were crying’

The helicopter carrying Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky crashed next to a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary, a commuter town for the capital Kyiv that was the scene of fierce fighting with Russian forces last year.

Fourteen people were killed, including Monastyrsky, other ministry officials and a child, Zelensky said in his evening address to the nation. Another 25 people were wounded, including 11 children.

He added that an investigation had been opened “to clarify all the circumstances of the disaster”. 

“Minister Denys Monastyrsky, [his deputy] Yevhen Yenin and their colleagues who died in the crash are not people who can be easily replaced,” Zelensky said. “It is a truly huge loss for the state. My condolences to the families.”

Dmytro Serbyn, who was in his apartment when the helicopter crashed, rushed to help children as soon as he saw flames billowing over the kindergarten.

“They were looking for their parents, children were crying... their faces were cut and covered in blood,” Serbyn told AFP.

“We pulled out one girl. I wrapped her in a jacket, her face was wounded... She did not tremble, did not cry.”

The child, Polina, was so badly injured that her father did not immediately recognise her, Serbyn told AFP.

‘Heartbreaking tragedy’

Amateur footage circulating on social media in the immediate aftermath captured cries and a large blaze.

It was not immediately clear where the helicopter was going.

The presidency said it was headed to frontline regions, while Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said it was flying to a missile strike site in Dnipro.

Zelensky said information on the circumstances of the crash would be made available “as soon as clear facts are established”.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement it was a “heartbreaking tragedy”, calling Monastyrsky a “reformer and patriot”.

“We don’t have any notion right now as to what caused that crash,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Britain said: “Ukrainians will continue to be collateral (victims) as long as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues his needless war.”

Berlin, meanwhile, “offered Germany’s support in identifying the causes of the helicopter crash”.

‘A ’creative, good person’

Klitschko, the Kyiv mayor, paid homage to Monastyrsky as a “young, very creative, good person... always proactive in supporting and defending the lives of our citizens”.

The 42-year-old, a trained lawyer, had served as Ukraine’s interior minister from July 2021.

He was a key member of Zelensky’s party and was married with two children.

Aviation accidents are fairly common in Ukraine.

In one of the deadliest recent incidents, 26 people, most of them air cadets, were killed when their plane crashed near the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in September 2020.

The town of Brovary is located some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Kyiv and was among the urban hubs around the capital that Russian troops had tried to capture after invading Ukraine last year.

‘Russian question’

“The task is the same: the final solution of the ‘Russian question’. Just as Hitler wanted to finally solve the Jewish question,” Lavrov said.

Canada’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to protest what it called Lavrov’s “anti-Semitic comments” as well as to condemn a recent Russian strike on a residential building in Ukraine’s Dnipro that killed at least 45 people.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Pascale | 19 January 2023 - 12:36:58 

My suggestion for Ukraine authorities would be to contact a certain Helicopter crash expert/expat on here if they want to know what caused this crash.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Zealand PM Ardern to resign next month
More direct flights from China en route
Singaporean Ponzi scheme suspect denied bail
Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support
DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials
Tourism workers run short
BoT plans to launch virtual banks by 2025
Direct flights from China resume in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 80 million visitors by 2027, Search ends for missing expat diver, New advertising rules || January 18
Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again
Man holding wife hostage at knifepoint arrested
How Wealthy Investors in Thailand Can become Global Citizens with Grenada Citizenship by Investment
Search for missing Romanian expat draws to a close
Tourism Ministry targets 80mn visitors by 2027
China back to ‘normal’, says vice-premier

 

Phuket community
Direct flights from China resume in Phuket

Can only be FIT’s as tour operators have not been allowed to operate as yet so so they really expe...(Read More)

Tourism workers run short

5* Hotels, no shortage. Seems they train, appreciate and pay staff well. Average Thai Hotel industry...(Read More)

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

So, a dirty official at DSI simply gets transferred to another department where he can continue his ...(Read More)

DSI chief transferred over alleged bribe taking by DSI officials

There we go , hopeless, again. Transfer, transfer. De man should be immidiately on 'non active&#...(Read More)

Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again

@Kurt. Invite is a word confused by the translation. It's more like 'demand.' If you can...(Read More)

Ukraine investigates helicopter crash that killed interior minister

My suggestion for Ukraine authorities would be to contact a certain Helicopter crash expert/expat on...(Read More)

B300 ‘tourist fee’ planned to be imposed in June

@Galong. Sarcasm is one thing, ageing is another. You can be forgiven for ageing. Sarcasm is the low...(Read More)

Tourism workers run short

Nobody wants to work anymore , no integrity. It's a global problem . I remember when people were...(Read More)

Teens attacking man in video not a street gang fight, assures youth

Saphan Hin has been "no go" area at night time as long as I have been here 20+ yrs, whole ...(Read More)

Illegal hillside excavation ordered to stop ‒ again

Many times we read the word 'invite'. Officials/police invite criminals/culprits instead go...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 