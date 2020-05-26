BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UK sport a step closer as contact training gets government go-ahead

UK sport a step closer as contact training gets government go-ahead

ALL SPORTS: Professional sport in Britain moved closer to a resumption when the government published ‘stage two’ of its guidance allowing for close-contact and competitive training.

FootballCricket
By AFP

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 09:52AM

Premier League clubs will vote on a return to contact training tomorrow (May 27). Photo: AFP

Premier League clubs will vote on a return to contact training tomorrow (May 27). Photo: AFP

The advice is the next step in a process set to culminate with ‘stage three’ that should see the likes of English football’s Premier League returning, albeit behind closed doors, next month after the coronavirus saw the season suspended.

While stressing the need for carefully controlled medical conditions, the latest guidance makes clear that professional athletes can receive close quarters training, with those involved in team sports such as football allowed to tackle as they build up their match fitness.

“This new guidance marks the latest phase of a carefully phased return to training process for elite athletes, designed to limit the risk of injury and protect the health and safety of all involved,” said Britain’s sports minister, Nigel Huddleston.

“We are absolutely clear that individual sports must review whether they have the appropriate carefully controlled medical conditions in place before they can proceed, and secure the confidence of athletes, coaches and support staff.”

Premier League football clubs resumed non-contact training last week while, in cricket, England bowlers took part in solo net sessions.

But the likes of Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, have both cited health concerns as a reason for why they have yet to return to training.

The first stage of the government’s guidance, which outlined the conditions needed for an initial return to training subject to social-distancing rules, was published on May 13.

Those rules will still apply in respect of travelling to training, with equipment-sharing to be avoided where at all possible.

Meanwhile, communal areas such as changing rooms are expected to remain closed for the most part.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pro tennis bounces back with New Zealand tournament
Woods-Manning prevail in star-studded match
Woods vows victory in star-studded charity match
Olympics official sees ‘real problems’ in holding Games in 2021
FAT seeks guidelines for Sept start
Thailand could host Tyson’s return
Lance Armstrong admits to first doping ‘probably at 21’
Six positive COVID-19 tests at Premier League clubs
Premier League return edges closer as clubs agree to group training
McIlroy, Johnson provide late drama as professional golf returns
Singapore F1 can’t be held behind closed doors: organisers
South Korean football club sorry for ‘X-rated’ sex doll controversy
Germany’s Bundesliga returns to action
Player divide threatens Premier League’s restart plan
Dortmund braced for ‘most unusual derby in history’ as Bundesliga returns

 

Phuket community
Sustainably Yours: Reimagining Phuket

Thailand escaped colonialism because of the agreements between Britain and France as a buffer betw...(Read More)

MP Sira moves for action after DSI probe finds Kata condo project land title, building permission unlawful

Well well but they still building, every day is many many cement trucks deliver cement to this site....(Read More)

Chinese wife of Italian engineer Phuket’s latest COVID case

It is a very long article. In long articles are often alram bells ringing, showing lot of times cont...(Read More)

Chinese wife of Italian engineer Phuket’s latest COVID case

If we need 21 days without any reported case so that they open the island again, we are prisoners he...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit areas near Chalong Circle

Exactly 3 month ago they did the same work/same area.How many new high voltage cables they need to i...(Read More)

Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road

K...the article states, "We have not yet decided if the driver will face any charges" No m...(Read More)

Phuket young albino buffalo struck by car on main road

i hope the buffalo was insured and his registration and license were up to date. the buffalo obvious...(Read More)

A Meal With… Craig Burton, putting diet facts on the table

PN,you can censor as much as you want. The article is still an advertisement ! And I still can save ...(Read More)

Wife stabs husband with broken bottle over refusal to fix fan

Nice...probably will just be taken as another "misunderstanding". A couple knees to the mi...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Thai Banks are doing very well with their exchange rates. And don't forget the millions thai te...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand

 