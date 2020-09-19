Kata Rocks
UK exempts Thais from quarantine

THAILAND: The United Kingdom has included Thailand in its “travel corridors”, allowing people who go from the kingdom to be exempt from the compulsory 14-day quarantine on arrival.

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 19 September 2020, 11:18AM

The arrivals hall at Heathrow airport. Photo: AFP

The arrivals hall at Heathrow airport. Photo: AFP

“Thailand is exempt from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)’s advice against all non-essential international travel. This is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks,” said the UK’s foreign travel advice. The announcement came into force at 4am today (Sept 19).

Thailand and Singapore have been included in a list which already included Brunei, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. This was due to the numbers of new COVID-19 infections decreasing in those countries, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Natapanu Nopakun said of the development.

He said business people and students from Thailand could now travel to the UK more conveniently.

Earlier, Israel also included Thailand in its list of “Green Countries”, while Germany had already removed Thailand from its list of high-infection areas, thus allowing travellers from Thailand to arrive without undergoing mandatory quarantine.

However, UK travellers still need to undergo the 14-day quarantine when they arrive in Thailand, Mr Natapanu noted.

Shwe | 19 September 2020 - 11:54:27 

all they need now will be flights to get there

 

