BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UK demands China grant UN access to Xinjiang over abuses

UK demands China grant UN access to Xinjiang over abuses

WORLD: Britain’s government yesterday (Jan 17) pressed China to allow UN rights inspectors to visit Xinjiang after raising anew allegations of “appalling” human rights abuses against the Uighur minority people.

Chinese
By AFP

Monday 18 January 2021, 01:41PM

The Chinese flag is seen behind razor wire at a housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China’s western Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP file.

The Chinese flag is seen behind razor wire at a housing compound in Yangisar, south of Kashgar, in China’s western Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP file.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab last week introduced import controls on firms that may have sourced goods from the region in northwest China using forced labour from the mainly Muslim Uighur community.

Speaking on the BBC, he decried reports of “slave labour effectively, forced sterilisation, appalling human rights abuses”.

“Whether or not it amounts to genocide has to be determined by a court. The bar has been set incredibly high,” Raab said.

“And frankly we shouldn’t be engaged in free-trade negotiations with countries abusing human rights well below the limit of genocide,” he added, implicitly attacking the European Union for securing an investment pact with China last month.

Raab’s government opposes efforts underway in parliament to give UK courts the power to declare a genocide in Xinjiang, which would bar the government from proceeding with any free-trade agreement with China.

But Raab told Sky News that he supported “the spirit” of the proposal, and demanded that China show more transparency over Xinjiang, where experts say at least one million Uighurs have been detained in recent years in political “re-education camps”.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“What China says is this is all lies cooked up by the West, and Britain a leading member amongst them,” the foreign secretary said.

“What we say is if you dispute the allegations and the claims and the reports, there’s a simple way to clear this up: allow the UN Human Rights Commissioner to visit and access and see these sites.”

China warned Britain to stop meddling in its internal affairs after the imposition of the import controls, which were followed by similar measures from Canada.

Western countries have also been at loggerheads with Beijing over Hong Kong, a former British colony.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers last week that despite the need for vigilance, particularly about threats to national infrastructure and data from cyberspace, bilateral ties could be maintained.

“Speaking frankly and calling out human rights abuses should not stop us from having a productive relationship, where that is possible,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

All residents in Chalong to receive COVID vaccine free, including foreigners
Don’t worry about air quality, says Phuket health office
Rewat taking office as Phuket PPAO president delayed by election complaint
Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals
Baby turtles hatch, two more nests found in Phang Nga
Police hunt for mall bombers
No shots until proven safe, Prayut says
Two men injured as pickup slams into power pole on Phuket highway
Candidate registration for Phuket local council elections opens Feb 8
WHO meeting urges increased virus sequencing to combat variants
Prime Minister to weigh in on legalising gambling
Phuket employment chief urges employers to register legal and illegal workers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coming soon: Tourism fee for international visitors! || January 15
Patong drug raid leads to four arrests
Phuket officials put illegal dumping on the agenda

 

Phuket community
Phuket international school dodges charges for illegally hiring British teachers

Well well some of these who work as police inside this station, must have a lot of money. When one ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

There's nothing quite like having an organized centralized government with interdependent depart...(Read More)

No shots until proven safe, Prayut says

It was previously said that the first batch of jabs would be available by March, then June, and now ...(Read More)

No shots until proven safe, Prayut says

Foreign tourists are not coming to Thailand as long the Thai Government refuse to have her populatio...(Read More)

Candidate registration for Phuket local council elections opens Feb 8

What are the educational and working experience enguirements to be a candidate? Or is it just money ...(Read More)

Thailand Yacht Show 2021 postponed

What are the 'remaining tax issues' ? And: Ultra-high-spending GLOBAL superyacht spending t...(Read More)

Trump impeached for unprecedented second time

Ooohh Capt. The usual comment from some halfwit Trump supporter.L. L. L....(Read More)

Two men injured as pickup slams into power pole on Phuket highway

@Galong. You're assuming he had a licence to lose in the first place....(Read More)

No shots until proven safe, Prayut says

What is real reason, behind that funny 'guinea pig' excuse? All over the world are millions ...(Read More)

Tourism fee to help insure foreigners visiting the kingdom

Nothing else than another attempt to scam tourists. LOS as we know it....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dewa Phuket Resort
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Benihana Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 