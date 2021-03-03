BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Uighur author tells of imprisonment and China attacks

Uighur author tells of imprisonment and China attacks

WORLD: Gulbahar Haitiwaji knew that China would not be happy about her book describing nearly three years of imprisonment, brainwashing and harassment at the hands of the authorities simply because she is Uighur.

violencereligionChinesemilitary
By AFP

Wednesday 3 March 2021, 05:23PM

Gulbahar Haitiwaji’s book “Survivor of the Chinese Gulag” has angered authorities in China. Photo: AFP.

Gulbahar Haitiwaji’s book “Survivor of the Chinese Gulag” has angered authorities in China. Photo: AFP.

But the ferocity with which Beijing has lashed out at the 54-year-old author exceeded her worst expectations.

Branded “a terrorist,” “a separatist” and “a liar” after publishing her book “Survivor of the Chinese Gulag” in France, Haitiwaji told AFP she was surprised that nothing seemed off-limits - even her personal life, which Chinese officials called “chaotic”.

The book, co-written with French journalist Rozenn Morgat and currently being translated into English, tells the story of her detention in her home region of Xinjiang, in northwestern China.

Haitiwaji had been living in France for a decade when her former employer, a Chinese oil company, asked her in November 2016 to return home to deal with some formalities it said were linked to her pension rights.

Her husband had come to France first, as a political refugee to escape ethnic discrimination.

Haitiwaji joined him four years later. She kept her Chinese passport to at times return home for holidays, and didn’t feel like a political refugee because she had “no interest in political work”.

Only the truth’

She was suspicious of the call from the oil company but still decided to go, planning to stay for two weeks. She did not return for nearly three years.

Quickly deprived of her passport on arrival, she went through a series of traumatising experiences, including prison, a re-education camp, interrogations, indoctrinations lasting 11 hours per day, and punishment from unforgiving guards for any “mistake” made.

Chained by the ankles, she suffered from hunger and fear, and was forced to sit through a mock trial at which she was sentenced to seven years of “re-education”.

She was also forced to sign fake confessions which she says Beijing is now using as proof that she is lying about the whole experience.

“I’ve been telling only the truth,” she said. “I expected China to deny everything, which is why I gave the context of the confessions in the book - how they made me repeat the same things day in and day out.

“I just wanted to get out of there and anybody else would have done the same.”

After initially denying the existence of the Xinjiang camps, China later defended them as vocational training centres aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.

Beijing insisted last week that its treatment of ethnic minorities there and in Tibet “stood out as shining examples of China’s human rights progress”.

But why, said Haitiwaji, would China need to “train” a university graduate living in France?

China made an error’

While Haitiwaji was held in China, her oldest daughter, Gulihumar, took her case public in Paris, talking to the press and to officials in the French foreign ministry.

Abruptly, her mother was released from the camp and moved to an apartment, still under surveillance. Then, equally suddenly, she was freed.

“I think China made an error by coming after me and Uighurs living abroad,” she said. “They did us a favour, they made Uighurs famous.

“I was never into politics, and I’m still not. I never did anything to harm China, and yet they locked me up and tortured me.

“All I want is for those camps to close and to help make sure that happens. With help from the West we’ll get there,” she said.

The Chinese embassy in France said there was no truth to any of Haitiwaji’s claims.

“She was never prosecuted, and the so-called ‘re-education’ doesn’t exist,” it said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand looks into COVID passports to restart international travel!|| March 3
Hundreds of sea urchins wash ashore Patong Beach
Patient recovers after adverse reaction to COVID vaccine
Wichit street shooting was over blocking traffic, reveal police
Food donations continue with 2.5 tonnes of rice handed over for Phuket families in need
Miss Universe Thailand gets chop as ambassador
Power outage to affect water supply in central, western Phuket
Phuket Governor, 58, takes Sinovac jab
Prayut orders study into COVID passports
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Political shooting at a temple funeral! || March 2
Man found hanged from tree in Cherng Talay
As Bangkok lawyer arrives, Patong Police promise assistance for family of shot noodle vendor
Mayoral candidate killed, four wounded at funeral shooting
Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear
Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials

 

Phuket community
Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

first the initial shots, then the shot for the covid variant, then the annual booster shot / shots (...(Read More)

Food donations continue with 2.5 tonnes of rice handed over for Phuket families in need

Excuse me, sounds caring. But,...However, rice-rice only? Rice takes away the feeling of being hun...(Read More)

Wichit street shooting was over blocking traffic, reveal police

One day or one month, it makes no difference to the offence of fleeing the scene. The police don'...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

WHO is a world wide health collecting/monitoring/promoting/advising/ coordinating organization. That...(Read More)

Miss Universe Thailand gets chop as ambassador

A clear proof/declaration of General Prayut's authoritarian Government. Not even democratic thi...(Read More)

Miss Universe Thailand gets chop as ambassador

How dare someone have an opinion! Its almost as if this isn't a democracy. Oh- hang on.............(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

Now ASEAN is divided. Remember, all of them signed a charter about respecting/promoting human right...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

In my opinion this is the responsibility of WHO. They could start to create this "Vaccination P...(Read More)

Prayut orders study into COVID passports

Why 'study' a Covid vac. book? ( Read: how much corruption money we can make out of it).Thai...(Read More)

Phuket Governor, 58, takes Sinovac jab

everything is clear and concise except the website address and method of reporting vaccine adverse e...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Lean On Me Live Fest
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
QSI Cooking 2021
https://sgssecurity.com/
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 