FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ugandans,Thai woman nabbed for online romance scam

SURAT THANI: Two Ugandan men and a Thai woman have been arrested on Koh Samui for alleged collusion in an online romance scam, duping Thai women into transferring money into their bank accounts.

Bangkok Post

Thursday 5 July 2018, 09:01AM

Romance scammers Rogers Kyeyune, 31, Emmanuel Kasoma, 37, from Uganda, and Thai woman Wilaiwan Phetthong, 24, (far right), during a press briefing at police headquarters yesterday (July 4) following their arrest on Koh Samui in Surat Thani. Photo: Tourist Police Bureau

Romance scammers Rogers Kyeyune, 31, Emmanuel Kasoma, 37, from Uganda, and Thai woman Wilaiwan Phetthong, 24, (far right), during a press briefing at police headquarters yesterday (July 4) following their arrest on Koh Samui in Surat Thani. Photo: Tourist Police Bureau

The trio – Rogers Kyeyune, 31, and Emmanuel Kasoma, 37, from Uganda, and Wilaiwan Phetthong, 24 – are accused specifically of swindling money from four women, Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, said at a media briefing yesterday (July 4).

The suspects were taken to the Royal Thai Police Office headquarters following their arrest in Koh Samui district, Surat Thani, on Monday (July 2) by immigration police. They were caught while withdrawing money at different places on Koh Samui.

The passports of the two Ugandan men had expired. They were initially charged with overstaying their visas. The arresting team seized bank accounts, ATM cards, mobile phones and notebook computers from the three suspects and sent the information to the Royal Thai Police Office centre for information technology crime suppression for examination.

Investigators said the two foreign suspects and the Thai woman were colluding in swindling money from Thai women on Facebook. About B800,000 in total had been paid into the gang’s accounts.

Of the victims, four women had already filed complaints with police – at Talat Phlu Police Station and Pracha Chuen Police Station, both in Bangkok, and police stations in Buriram and Trang provinces.

QSI International School Phuket

Damage to the four complainants was about B300,000, said Maj Gen Surachet, head of the centre’s suppression team.

The centre would coordinate with banks and the Anti-Money Laundering Office to confiscate assets from the gang and return money to the victims, said Maj Gen Surachet. The investigation was ongoing.

The Ugandan men had created fake Facebook accounts using photos of good looking foreigners in the profiles to draw their victims’ attention, according to the Tourist Police Bureau Facebook page.

Wilaiwan told police she had met the two men only recently at a spa shop. They had hired her to open bank accounts for them, and paid her B4,000 per account, according to INN News agency.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

School director faces dismissal over sex with student
Hermits, marigolds and prayer
Over 9,000 arrests so far in World Cup gambling purge
King urges speedy rescue from cave
Surviving their cave ordeal
New banknotes to debut on King’s birthday
Perilous exit dive only way out for boys
Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?
Massive fines considered for new doctors
Thai cave rescue: How it unfolded
Tham Luang children found safe!
Rescuers brave narrow passage in search for missing 13
Cops crack down on illegal migrant workers
Cave rescue enters key phase
Seal divers push deeper into cave

 

Phuket community
Phuket man arrested for stealing statue of god of good luck, protection

Brains galore in this story. Not only the genius that tried stealing this good luck totem...but als...(Read More)

Deadly rips see more tourists rescued at Phuket beaches

I've said it numerous times, the lifeguards at Surin are not lifeguards. They are constantly si...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

Mr.Kurt is right.The thai excuse person only like to criticize his comments,without to add something...(Read More)

AirAsia Phuket-Penang direct flights begin

This means no turn around visa run,you must spend one night in this boring town. Bravo a real deal ...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

"the cave was to be closed one week before the boys went in," if this is correct then Kurt...(Read More)

‘Central Patong’ project rises in Phuket

This must be the only place where a shopping mall ceremony is attended by "high ranking police&...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

Perhaps next you want parks closed because tree branches will fall down, rivers closed off, no pedes...(Read More)

Routine checkpoint nets dealer with 1,400 meth pills, 100g of ice

Only small dealers are caught.when will they go for the factorys? Maybe to many people in high posi...(Read More)

Routine checkpoint nets dealer with 1,400 meth pills, 100g of ice

What is the need for that 8 police officers want to be on a photo with a simple low ranking drug dea...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

"Who the hell care," well my serial critic, it seems the Thais care, otherwise they would ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Chattha
Kantok Restaurant
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
My Physio By Kanitta
Tile-it
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 