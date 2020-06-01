Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UFC returns to Vegas

UFC returns to Vegas

MMA: Combat sport returned to Las Vegas on Saturday (May 30) as Brazil’s Gilbert Burns defeated former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial arts card.

MMA
By AFP

Monday 1 June 2020, 09:58AM

Brazil’s Gilbert Burns emerged victorious against Tyron Woodley on Saturday (May 30) as combat sports returned to Las Vegas. Photo: AFP

Brazil’s Gilbert Burns emerged victorious against Tyron Woodley on Saturday (May 30) as combat sports returned to Las Vegas. Photo: AFP

As in the UFC’s recent live events from Florida there were no fans in attendance at the UFC Apex and social distancing measures were in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But it heralded the return of combat sports to Vegas, where the Nevada State Athletic Commission last week gave the greenlight not only to UFC but also to boxing cards in June.

Promoter Bob Arum’s Top Rank has lined up cards to be held at the MGM Grand Conference Center, starting with a June 9 event featuring Shakur Stevenson, unbeaten in 13 fights, taking on Puerto Rican Felix Caraballo in a non-title bout.

Stevenson, the World Boxing Organization featherweight champion, had been scheduled to make the first defense of his belt on March 14 against Miguel Marriaga in New York, but that event was canceled because of the pandemic.

UWC Thailand

“The goal was to start out with really good, competitive fights, with names that people are familiar with, who have been on ESPN shows,” Arum told broadcaster ESPN on Saturday, adding they opted not to start with title bouts to streamline the logistics.

Arum said the health protocols put in place by Nevada officials offered “a sensible way to push ahead.

“You’ve got to make sure all the procedures are safe and so forth,” Arum said. “Hopefully, what we’re doing will serve as a template for other promoters to put on shows.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool’s training return a ‘massive lift’ for Klopp
Green light for Austrian F1 after government backs Spielberg double act
FA Cup final set for August 1 after virus delay
English Premier League set to restart on June 17
Formula One to drive down spending
NRL makes against-the-odds return for sports-starved Australians
UK sport a step closer as contact training gets government go-ahead
Pro tennis bounces back with New Zealand tournament
Woods-Manning prevail in star-studded match
Woods vows victory in star-studded charity match
Olympics official sees ‘real problems’ in holding Games in 2021
FAT seeks guidelines for Sept start
Thailand could host Tyson’s return
Lance Armstrong admits to first doping ‘probably at 21’
Six positive COVID-19 tests at Premier League clubs

 

Phuket community
Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

And just what are the "requirements and operational standards set by the Phuket Provincial Poli...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

The problem is that there is no consultation. When such an announcement is made, there should be c...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

"Doing nothing is professional in Thailand.Than no mistakes are made" Kurt aka H1, since t...(Read More)

Stranded Thais return from London, several feverish

Did this returning people having a 'fit to travel' certificate, provided by thai London Offi...(Read More)

Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday

tribute to the mayor of pattaya, who wants to revitalize his city and help tourism and the economy b...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

@ EricPhuket & JohnC; Right! I guess the Thai Government is still struggling to find out how to ...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

Who allows thai inhabitants on the closed Phuket beaches? What is going on?...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

Does this order means thai people can 'flow in' via bridge on Phuket without registering? Le...(Read More)

Overwhelming ‘yes’ vote for exec decrees

Fascinated, it's not only the abstentions, it's also a "stacked" parliament, remem...(Read More)

Heavy downpours drench Phuket

Jor12, mans stupidity is often reflected in oneself, but when it comes to the annual floods, this is...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360

 