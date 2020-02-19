THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tyson ready to unleash the Fury in Wilder heavyweight title rematch

BOXING: Britain’s Tyson Fury vowed to deliver a career-best performance in his heavyweight title rematch with American Deontay Wilder, expecting a “war” in their showdown in Las Vegas tomorrow, Feb 22 (Sunday morning Thai time).

Boxing
By AFP

Friday 21 February 2020, 02:00PM

The WBC heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas tomorrow (Sunday morning Thai time) between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury promises to be an explosive affair. Photo: AFP

The WBC heavyweight title rematch in Las Vegas tomorrow (Sunday morning Thai time) between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury promises to be an explosive affair. Photo: AFP

The 12-round battle of unbeaten fighters for Wilder’s World Boxing Council crown is a rematch of a thrilling 2018 draw in Los Angeles.

Fury was knocked down twice by Wilder in the first fight but the 31-year-old Englishman plans a more aggressive approach for the rematch.

Never have I been as ready and focused for one fight as I am for this fight,” Fury said on Feb 13. “You’re going to see the best Tyson Fury that Tyson Fury can be.

I’m match fit. I’m ready. I’m confident. I’m injury free. I’m ready for a war, one round or 12.”

Fury, the lineal champion, is 29-0 with one drawn and 20 knockouts while Wilder enters 42-0 with one drawn and 41 knockouts.

If I beat Deontay Wilder, I’ll be the best heavyweight of my era, standing alone,” Fury said.

Fury backed up prior comments saying he would knock out Wilder in the second round, saying he felt he needed a knockout to keep the outcome from the hands of the judges.

Won’t have to wait long to find out, will we?” Fury said. “We’ll see if I’m man enough to back it up.

My own destiny lies within my own two fists. I’ll be letting them fly very aggressively.”

Fight promoter Bob Arum said victory would seal Fury’s place among such all-time heavyweight legends as Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield.

Everybody would have to recognize him as one of the great heavyweight champions of all time,” Arum said. ‘He definitely will belong with those immortals.”

Fury dismissed any such notion. “I’m not really too concerned about the legacy,” he said. “The fact of the matter is I care about being active and I care about winning now.”

What someone thinks about me when I’m gone doesn’t really matter. When I’m gone, somebody comes along to replace me. That’s how the food chain works.”

Pillow fists’

Cassia Phuket

Wilder had previously poured scorn on Fury’s threats of knockout, dismissing his opponent as having “pillows” for fists and claiming he had felt no soreness after the previous 12-round scrap.

I can’t tell you any rounds where I felt like I was threatened by his power,” Wilder said.

He has pillows as fists. That’s how soft they were. Maybe my adrenaline was too high to feel anything. Sometimes after a fight you feel sore. But even after the fight I didn’t feel anything.

I took all his punches, the ones he landed, and I walked right through them. So I don’t respect none of his power.

He’s just a tall big man that can move around the ring. And that’s about it. As far as power, there’s none there.”

Fury, who is arguably the most skillful defensive boxer in the heavyweight division and outfoxed Wilder for long periods in the first fight, says he plans a more aggressive approach in the rematch.

Wilder is skeptical that the self-styled “Gypsy King” plans to go on the attack, and believes that he has already planted doubt in Fury’s mind after sending him to the canvas with a crushing combination in the 12th round last time.

Fury miraculously recovered his senses after that knockdown and somehow managed to hang on for the draw. Wilder, however, believes he has inflicted lasting damage on the Briton.

If he brings the fight to me it’s going to make the fight that much more interesting,” Wilder said.

Deep down in his heart, I really feel that he’s nervous from the first time. When you knock a person out and get a concussion, you never forget that.

You never forget who did it to you. And when you’re going back in the ring with that person a second time it has to be stressful.”

The world waits with baited breath to see the outcome of what promises to be a blockbuster of an occasion.

 

 

