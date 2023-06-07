Tyson Fury in Phuket

Start From: Friday 9 June 2023, 06:00PM to Friday 9 June 2023, 10:00PM

Tyson Fury’s Arrival in Thailand: A Boxing Phenomenon is set to hit Phuket later this week. The heavyweight champion’s pending arrival has created a buzz among locals and tourists alike, who are eagerly anticipating his presence. Friday 9th June at Four Points Sheraton Patong will be the venue for An Evening with Tyson Fury, where the champions larger than life personality will be delivering a night to remember. Purchase your tickets through Megatix, link below. Don’t miss this once in lifetime opportunity to meet the current heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury!