Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two-year-old girl among five infected returnees

Two-year-old girl among five infected returnees

THAILAND: Five new coronavirus cases were reported today (Oct 12), all Thai nationals returning from overseas, raising the total to 3,641. No new deaths were reported.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Monday 12 October 2020, 01:42PM

A man walks along an empty Patong beach in Phuket which has seen a lack of tourists due to ongoing restrictions relating to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, on Oct 1, 2020. Photo: AFP file.

A man walks along an empty Patong beach in Phuket which has seen a lack of tourists due to ongoing restrictions relating to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, on Oct 1, 2020. Photo: AFP file.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the new cases had flown in from Hong Kong, Singapore, the US and the UK.

A 20-year-old man returned from Hong Kong on Sept 29 and was found to be infected on his second test despite showing no symptoms.

A 23-year-old female student flew back from the United States on Thursday and tested positive on arrival. She said she had lost her sense of smell.

Dan About Thailand

A 47-year-old man returned from Singapore on Friday and tested positive on arrival.

The final two cases returned from the United Kingdom on Oct 5 and were found to be infected on Saturday. They were a feverish woman, 52, and an unrelated two-year-old girl who was asymptomatic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Govt offices to close for King Bhumibol Day
Patong Hill landslide as rains soak Phuket
Claiming COVID-19 ‘immunity,’ Trump ready for election fight
Body found among mangroves
Protesters prepare to dig in
Electricity outage to affect Mai Khao, areas nearby airport
17 dead in Chachoengsao bus-train collision
Phuket Vegetarian Festival schedule of events announced
Phuket Opinion: Getting a say
Phuket Thai-Canadian model crowned Miss Universe Thailand
Soi Dog Foundation Co-founder John Dalley awarded MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Tourism minister raises caveat on reopening
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for OrBorJor election
Out for blood: Phuket Police to use hospital tests to confirm drunk driver charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Top Doc says ’Reopen’! Army’s Twitter bots? Hotel pressures guest to apologize! || October 9

 

Phuket community
Phuket Thai-Canadian model crowned Miss Universe Thailand

Agreed Dukkman. ...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Apatheid ("segregation" in USA) was a system of institutionalised racial segregation, ensh...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

'..you will not win debates with ad hominin attacks' Tbird , I see your President is using...(Read More)

Patong Hill landslide as rains soak Phuket

Jor 12, easy... but not in LOS as proper engineering is absent...build proper retaining walls, take ...(Read More)

Medical chief backs reopening

@Kurt What makes you think that Phuket is a more saver place than the rest of Thailand regarding ...(Read More)

Patong Hill landslide as rains soak Phuket

What do you want to happen? Level the mountains and hills?...(Read More)

Phuket Thai-Canadian model crowned Miss Universe Thailand

Beautiful girl. I don't know why some comments are negative. Some people seem to have an obsessi...(Read More)

Patong Hill landslide as rains soak Phuket

How many Landslides and repairs has there been over the past 20-30 years and nothing changed except ...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

...properly function without the USA. And use some of that money to compensate the Indians,as contra...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Seems like Sbird had a sleepless night given the time of his comments. Lucky for the rest of us that...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360

 