Two-year-old girl among five infected returnees

THAILAND: Five new coronavirus cases were reported today (Oct 12), all Thai nationals returning from overseas, raising the total to 3,641. No new deaths were reported.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health

By Bangkok Post

Monday 12 October 2020, 01:42PM

A man walks along an empty Patong beach in Phuket which has seen a lack of tourists due to ongoing restrictions relating to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, on Oct 1, 2020. Photo: AFP file.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the new cases had flown in from Hong Kong, Singapore, the US and the UK. A 20-year-old man returned from Hong Kong on Sept 29 and was found to be infected on his second test despite showing no symptoms. A 23-year-old female student flew back from the United States on Thursday and tested positive on arrival. She said she had lost her sense of smell. A 47-year-old man returned from Singapore on Friday and tested positive on arrival. The final two cases returned from the United Kingdom on Oct 5 and were found to be infected on Saturday. They were a feverish woman, 52, and an unrelated two-year-old girl who was asymptomatic.