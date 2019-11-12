Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two wanted for deadly South attack

Two wanted for deadly South attack

BANGKOK: Police are seeking arrest warrants for two suspects whose DNA samples were found at the scene of last Tuesday’s massacre at a security checkpoint in Yala’s Muang district, which killed 15 and injured five others.

violencedeathcrimemilitary
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 12 November 2019, 08:51AM

Security officials at the attacked defence checkpoint in Muang district of Yala province last Wednesday morning (Nov6) . Photo: Abdullah Benjakat / Bangkok Post

Security officials at the attacked defence checkpoint in Muang district of Yala province last Wednesday morning (Nov6) . Photo: Abdullah Benjakat / Bangkok Post

The suspects are Saudi Ting-useng whose blood was found at the attack scene and Natsarulo Sama whose DNA was also found there, said Pol Lt Gen Ronnasin Phusara, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9, on Monday (Nov 11).

Both suspects already face a number of arrest warrants over their alleged involvements in previous insurgent attacks including an attack on a security checkpoint in Yala’s Krong Pinang district in 2017, which killed 12 people, and the bombing and arson attacks on the Provincial Electricity Authority’s regional office in Kabang district of Yala last year.

Further blood samples were collected which belong to three other suspects who police are trying to identify, said Pol Lt Gen Ronnasin.

As for the six people detained after multiple raids in Yala and neighbouring Pattani on Saturday, he said, they were still being questioned at the Inkhayutthaborihan military camp in Pattani’s Nong Chik district.

In related news, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon revealed that His Majesty the King has had some gifts sent to families who lost loved ones in last Tuesday’s attack as a way of offering moral support to them.

Personally, Gen Prawit said he was deeply saddened by the losses of the defence volunteers who were all villagers.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda to ensure necessary assistance is promptly provided to all affected families, said Gen Prawit.

In another development, an academic has voiced concern over the latest threat by the Internal Security Operations Command to impose a curfew in eight districts of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla.

Asst Prof Srisompob Jitpiromsri, director of the Centre for Conflict Studies and Cultural Diversity (CSCD) of Prince of Songkla University, said any new curfew in the deep South will do more harm than good.

“To impose a curfew in the region again will result in a massive negative psychological effect on the affected areas as it would be tantamount to formally admitting that the security situation in the South is worsening,” he said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

5.8 tons of krathong cleared from Saphan Hin lagoon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket water woes! Murder charge forces surrender? Award-winning cakes! || November 12
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri
Defendant shoots dead plaintiff, lawyer in courtroom
Swedish woman killed by motorbike while crossing Khao Lak highway
‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Human traffickers' busted! Arrests in Southern massacre! Pope's cousin in Thailand? || November 11
Phuket police chief spotlights pre-Loy Krathong crime blitz
Ex-park chief wanted for Billy murder
Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis
Loy Krathong parade to affect traffic in Phuket Town
Phuket knife-wielding Family Mart robber surrenders to police
Phuket Town founder Phraya Wichit Songkham to be honoured with B8.7mn statue
Future Forward on thin ice
Tradition vs trash on Loy Krathong

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Yes, a deal between the colonialist British occupiers of Malay, and the Thais. I doubt the people of...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Does mr Somsawat doesn't know that the real number of thai citizens is at least twice his number...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Water is Life! Water is a human right! And the Government is the body to provide that, not only begg...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Reg."The Tropical brain".Please Magda,could you tell me the source of your generalizing st...(Read More)

Legends of Change: Phuket author shares stories of women leading the vegan revolution

It's not just the animals butchered that die, either. In America's west, thousands of prote...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

The tropical brain, having never a need to plan for winter food sources, is incapable of future thou...(Read More)

Phuket Governor inspects sites for proposed convention centre, sports complex

What is this 'inspection' saying about a Governor who knows damn well about the water crisis...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

A desalination plant could have been built many years ago, if any common sense and proper planificat...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

It is Thai Phuket Officialdom that is leading , since already a long time, to Phuket's literaril...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Christy... I might be wrong, but I was under the impression it was an agreed land swap, I think you ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Naka Yai Island Beach House
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Thai Residential
La Boucherie