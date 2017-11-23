SONGKHLA: Two Uighur escapees from an immigration detention centre were recaptured today (Nov 23) in Sadao district and others are being hunted near the border with Malaysia.

Thursday 23 November 2017, 04:16PM

Uighur fugitives Mohamad Abdullah (left) and Abdulloh after their recapture in Sadao district on Songkhla. Photo: Assawin Pakkawan

The arrest followed a tip-off that two strangers were spotted hiding in jungle near a border village.

Authorities moved into the area yesterday night (Nov 22) and found them this morning, when they came out of the forest to ask villagers for food.

District chief Boonpas Raknui identified them only as Abdulloh, 24, and Muhamad Abdullah, 22. They were handed over to Sadao Police Station.

Mr Boonpas said the search was continuing for 17 others also believed to be in hiding in the border area.

Another man has been caught in Kedah state of Malaysia, the Straits Times reported. He was identified as Mohammatimin, in his 30s. The Kedah police chief commissioner said he would be transferred to Thai authorities.

Twenty-five Uighurs fled an immigration detention centre in Sadao on Monday (Nov 20), and five had already been caught.

They were arrested in 2015 and detained at the Songkhla Immigration Office centre pending prosecution for illegal entry, after their claimed nationality could not be confirmed.

China claims they are Chinese citizens from the Uighar autonomous region and has urged Thailand to quickly find and bring them to justice.

Read original story here.