Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong

PHUKET: Two tourists were killed when the motorbike they were riding on struck a car that made a U-turn on Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong, last night (Nov 29).

tourism transport accidents deaths police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 30 November 2018, 02:30PM

According to the police report witnesses said the car made a sudden U-turn across the road. Photo: Ruamjai Kupai Foundation

Rescue workers bring the bodies to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town. Photo: Ruamjai Kupai Foundation

** UPDATE / CORRECTION: One of the tourists killed has since been confirmed to have been 26-year-old Algerian Muay Thai boxer Amine Halimi. not two women tourists as initially reported by police. The error is sincerely regretted.

Lt Col Tada Sodarak of the Chalong Police was notified of the accident, near the Land & Houses Park Phuket entrance (see map below), at 11:30pm.

Chalong Police officers and an emergency response team from the Ruamjai Rescue Foundation arrived at the scene to find askew across the road a grey Phuket-registered Toyota Camry - still bearing red 'dealership' licence plates - with heavy damage to its front-right panel and bonnet .

Nearby was a black Phuket-registered Kawasaki motorbike, described as a “big bike”.

Present at the scene was driver of the car, Sudapon Nontawat, and her female passenger, Kamontip Jansin, who had suffered minor injuries in the impact.

KRSR

On the road were the bodies of a man and a woman**, who police described as tourists.

Police have yet to identify the man** who was riding the bike, but the woman who was riding pillion was identified as Zehre Yalcinkaya. The nationalities of the women were not given.

After questioning witnesses, police noted in their report that the car allegedly made a sudden U-turn, and the motorbike could not avoid the collision.

The car was impounded and taken to Chalong Police Station as evidence.

The bodies of the two tourists were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospial, in Phuket Town, police noted in their report.

 

 

Pauly44 | 02 December 2018 - 13:08:29 

What dark hole do you live in Pascale! Kurt is correct, that is Thai logic, wake up!

Kurt | 02 December 2018 - 13:05:27 

@Wiesel.  Thank you for 'giving' me the same mind and thinking the locals have.
Is a change of being sometimes accused of being neo-colonial thinking. So, you see, different people, different reactions on opinions.  Thanks.

Wiesel | 02 December 2018 - 11:25:32 

Kurt nice to read and see you have same mind and level like locals have.  Btw. do you know the Bikers used helmets?

Pascale | 02 December 2018 - 09:34:59 

" Normally thai say after accidents: If the farang wasn't there it would not have happened" That poster can't be for real. Crazy ! Warden,please take his computer away.

Kurt | 01 December 2018 - 17:26:29 

[Re: red licence plates - Ed] YES, it does! If the thai people were that time of the day not driving their car illegally it would not have happened.
Normally thai say after accidents: "oh, if the farang wasn't there it would not have happened",( regardless who's fault it was). This case is purely the other way around. isn't it? So, keep thinking the same 'consequent'...

Wiesel | 01 December 2018 - 13:37:41 

does the kind of numberplate have any effect to the dead of 2 person killed as result of sudden u-turn??

BenPendejo | 01 December 2018 - 09:32:25 

Once again, Thais show complete disregard for laws, knowing darn well that they'll never be challenged by a cop.  I'm waiting for the results of the "investigation" that will undoubtedly find the tourists at fault, and maybe throw in a 1,000 baht pay off from the bike rental people for letting them have a bike without proper license. Same same, another day in the deadly LOS

Timothy | 01 December 2018 - 08:42:17 

Very sad. It will be interesting to see if the rider had a motorbike licence. What happened to that requirement? I see a little shop near my house renting bikes to people walking by. I doubt very much they have motorbike licences. It IS illegal to operate a bike without a licence so it surely must be illegal to rent a bike to someone without a licence....Sorry, too much logic.

Winfield | 01 December 2018 - 02:36:01 

On a big motorbike, or any motorbike really, the ONLY way one can avoid sudden obstacles is by knowing how to counter steer. Incredibly 90% of riders do not know what counter steering is. Look it up on Wikipedia. It will save your life one day.

Kurt | 30 November 2018 - 17:14:32 

Yes, with a red car dealer plate one is only allowed to drive in daytime and in Phuket province only.
But in this case, people in car were thai, victims 'just' tourists, I guess the police will forget about the fact that the car was driving illegal by thai law.

Pauly44 | 30 November 2018 - 17:04:35 

Sudden U-turn sounds like the driver of the car just killed 2 tourists, will be interesting to hear what happens to the Thai driver.

Nasa12 | 30 November 2018 - 16:19:48 

Sad sad sad but It`t illegal and run car with Red number plates after 18.00 o'clock in Thailand ??.

