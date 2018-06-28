Two-time pizza acrobatics World Champion to spin in style in Phuket

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa will host a fun-filled gourmet experience at their Cucina Italian Kitchen from Wednesday July 3 to Friday July 6.

The Phuket News

Thursday 28 June 2018, 09:33AM

Chef Pasqualino Barbasso. Photo: Supplied

Their upcoming guest chef is Pasqualino Barbasso, a Pizzaiolo who cooks with passion and takes the art of pizza to the next level and in the most eccentric way. He won the World Championship two consecutive years in 2001 and 2002 for Acrobatic Pizza.

Debuting in Sicily, this Italian chef is among the best acrobatic pizza makers alive, winning the World Championship of Acrobatic Pizza twice and making appearances in top-notch restaurants and hotels all around the globe.

Chef Pasqualino has a mission to travel the world for his shows, impress the diners where ever he goes and leave all good memories in the hearts of others.

Join the theatrical dinner with two-time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Chef, Pasqualino Barbasso, at Cucina Italian Kitchen.

Chef Pasqualino will not only make you the most authentic and delicious Italian pizzas, but also perform his incredible dough-tossing skills that are sure to leave you spellbound.

July 3 – 5: A choice of a la carte Chef Pasqualino’ s signature pizzas or All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Promotion, created by two-time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Chef, Pasqualino Barbasso. Price is B990++ per person, inclusive of free flow pizza or a la carte pizza B640++ per each menu.

Chef Pasqualino will be showcasing how to twirl, spin, twist and juggle the dough in the air while diners enjoy sampling a selection of his pizza menu.

Chef Pasqualino’s signature pizzas include Arrotolata – Artichokes cream, Mozzarella, Artichokes, Parma ham, rocket, shaved Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese; Bolero – Burrata, Bresaola, rocket, cherry tomatoes, balsamic reduction; Gran fume – Burrata, smoked salmon cherry tomatoes, vegetables salad; Sapori di bosco – pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Porcini mushrooms, sausage, Spianata Calabra; Al pistachio –Mozzarella, Guanciale, Pistachio Pesto, Pistachio shaved Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese; Mediterranea – Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, eggplants, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives, basil powder.

July 6: The Italian Job Buffet Dinner at Cucina Italian Kitchen. Price is B1,400++ per person.

The menu will be created by two native Italian chefs. JW Marriott Phuket resort & Spa’s Chef de Cuisine Andrea Genio will be hand in hand with Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Chef, Pasqualino Barbasso for this special evening.

The menu offers a spread of delectable Italian cold cuts, soups, appetisers, salads, cheeses, mains, desserts and the pass around signature pizzas crafted by Chef Pasqualino throughout the night.

Cucina Italian Kitchen opens for lunch from 12:30pm-3:30pm and for dinner from 6:30pm-11pm.

For more information or reservations, contact their Food & Beverage dining experience team. Tel +66 (0)76 338 000 or Email: fbdiningexperience@marriotthotels.com

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa - 231 Moo 3, Mai Khao, Talang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel +66 (0)76 338 000 / Fax +66 (0)76 348 348 / jwmarriottphuketresort.com