Two Thai workers killed in Israel rocket attack

THAILAND: Two Thai workers were killed in southern Israel by rocket fire from Gaza yesterday (May 18), police said, raising to 12 the death toll in the Jewish state since the conflict broke out.

deathpolitics
By AFP

Wednesday 19 May 2021, 09:07AM

Rockets being fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel near Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday (May 18). Photo: AFP.

Rockets being fired by Palestinian militants towards Israel near Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday (May 18). Photo: AFP.

“In the last wave of rockets that landed in the Eshkol region, two people were killed,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, identifying the dead as workers from Thailand.

A week ago, a Thai national was wounded by another rocket fired from Gaza, and a farm labourer from Thailand was killed in the 2004 Israel-Gaza war.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross, said seven other foreign workers were wounded by shrapnel in the latest attack, one of them seriously.

They were all taken to Soroka hospital in the southern town of Beersheba.

According to the United Hatzalah volunteer rescue service, the Gaza rocket hit a packaging factory near the border.

