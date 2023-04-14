333 at the beach
Two suspects arrested on drug charges in Chalong

PHUKET: Chalong Police arrested two men in their area of responsibility today (Apr 14) after they were spotted leaving a “drug epidemic area” and then attempted to avoid a search by officers on Wiset Rd.

crimedrugs
By The Phuket News

Friday 14 April 2023, 06:12PM

The arrests of Arthit Suleima, 37, and Thosaphol Yamplod, 31, were announced by the provincial office of the Department of Public Relations (PR Phuket) at 5.23pm today, just hours after the men had been apprehended. 

According to the report, at around 12.50pm patrolling officers spotted two suspicious men on a Honda Wave motorcycle near Rawai Pier. The men were leaving the Sea Gypsy Village, a local tourist attraction, described in this particular report as a “drug epidemic area”.

The officer followed the Satun-registered Honda Wave along Wiset Rd and at Saiyuan traffic lights approached the men intending to search them. At this point Mr Arthit, who was riding pillion, jumped off the motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot running towards Chalong Circle. Mr Thosaphol, who was the driver, sped off from the scene on the bike. 

Police gave chase and apprehended Mr Arthit before he had a chance to hide. The man was found in possession of eight methamphetamine pills and charged with illegal possession of a category 1 drug.

Mr Thosaphol was tracked down later and arrested at his residence. No drugs were found during the search and the man said he had not used any recently. Yet the urine test came positive, giving Chalong Police enough ground to charge him with driving under influence. 

The report by PR Phuket mentions that Mr Thosaphol collided with a car while fleeing the scene on his Honda Wave. This is yet to be reflected in the charges.

