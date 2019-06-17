BANGKOK: Two motorcycle-taxi drivers were on Sunday (June 16) arrested for alleged murder during a violent brawl between two queues of drivers using guns, knives and steel bars. Another suspect is still on the run.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 June 2019, 09:25AM

Police officers arrive to break up a violent brawl between members of two rival motorcycle-taxi queues on Sukhumvit Soi 103/1-2 in Bang Na district of Bangkok on Saturday (June 15). Photo: Bangkok Post

Deputy police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said on Sunday Piya Puangkasorn and Rangsan Sornchaiyakorn were captured by Bang Na police after the Phra Khanong Provincial Court approved a police request for the arrest warrants for three suspects.

Wanchai Mongkolkhem, the third suspect, is still on the run.

The three faced five charges, including murder.

The drivers were involved in a fatal brawl on Saturday in which two people died, including Weerawat Phuengkhut, a Kerry Express delivery man who was shot by a stray bullet in front of his house.

Pol Col Krissana said the investigation could lead to more arrests. Police on Sunday searched five locations in Bang Na district, where the violence took place, for evidence.

Bang Na police said the fighting erupted after one group of drivers providing services at the entrance of Sukhumvit Soi 103/1-2 became angered by a second group in front of a Siam Commercial Bank branch nearby, to whom they claimed they were losing customers.

Aside from the two deaths, two people were injured during the clash.

Weerawat’s mother and wife received his body at Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for a religious ceremony at Wat Bang Na Nai.

The mother, Daeng Jitkrasae, said her son was about to move his motorcycle into the house to prevent damage. He was shot in the head as he stepped out of the house and collapsed, she added.

