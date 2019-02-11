THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Two Russians dead in Patong Hill crash

PHUKET: Two Russian tourists have died after their motorbike crashed into a pickup truck on Patong Hill last night (Feb 11).

accidentsdeathpatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 February 2019, 11:53AM

The Russian tourists are believed to have lost control and veered off into the oncoming lane. Photo: Patong Police

The Russian tourists are believed to have lost control and veered off into the oncoming lane. Photo: Patong Police

The motorbike crashed into a pickup truck on Patong Hill. Photo: Patong Police

The motorbike crashed into a pickup truck on Patong Hill. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police were notified of the accident on Phrabaramee Rd at 10.30pm. Patong Police Chief Col Anothai Jindamanee told The Phuket News, “When we arrived at the scene, we found the two Russian tourists, Andrei Mironov, 31, and Vasilii Repnikov, 29, lying on the road unconscious. The driver of the pickup truck, Thaworn Krasuk, 47, from Rawai, was waiting at the scene.”

“We believe the tourists were driving recklessly as they drove along Patong Hill towards Patong, veering into the oncoming lane and crashing into Mr Thaworn’s pickup near Phra Pun Thao Kong Shrine,” Col Anothai explained.

“Both men were taken to Patong Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. We cannot confirm yet who was driving the motorbike.”

QSI International School Phuket

“So far we know that Mr Mironov rented the motorbike from a rental shop in Patong. Duty police are looking into the documentation provided to the rental shop,” Col Anothai added.

“We are awaiting their blood test results to establish whether they were under the influence of alcohol. Mr Thaworn tested negative," he noted.

Police confirmed that neither of the Russian men was wearing a helmet.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

BenPendejo | 12 February 2019 - 18:23:34 

Not at all surprising...just another daily dose of tragedy on the wonderful roads of Phuket.  And yes ...Thailand should be renamed "The Land of Finger Pointing"...where the blame-thrower is NEVER pointed inward.

CaptainJack69 | 12 February 2019 - 02:31:40 

I'm sure those traffic cones the police have taken to leaving in the middle of the right-hand lane there (because some people are mad enough to try and turn right out of the temple across 4 lanes of busy traffic on a blind corner on the crest of a hill, TIT) had nothing to do with it.

DeKaaskopp | 11 February 2019 - 15:29:27 

The following scenarios will happen if: The Russians rented the bikes without a license-People on here will blame the shop owner! 
The Russians were drunk-People on here will blame those Thai people who sold alcohol to them.
Not wearing a helmet: People on here will blame the RTP for not controlling enough. 
Happy bashing to all!

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket beach drowning deaths double in wake of lifeguard contract failure
Belgian, 67, killed in Patong Hill crash
Phuket’s haphazard lifeguard coverage flamed, comprehensive plan blanked
Chinese embassy delegation inspects lifeguards at Patong Beach
Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
With no Phuket lifeguards on patrol, Chinese tourist drowns at Patong
One dead, two injured as truck’s brakes fail on Patong Hill
Chinese boy, 4, drowns at Patong Beach, two saved at Nai Harn
No charges for Phuket hotel after staffer crushed in elevator shaft
Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill
Take the high road in making Patong Hill safer, says Phuket Poll
Lamp post crash leaves big biker dead in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

Chinese can't be happy as they continue to be victimized in Phuket tragedies. All "captain...(Read More)

Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam

21 year old 'captain'- clearly qualified for the job....(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

So ..., problem is not foreign people who probably live here more than a decade. The problem is thai...(Read More)

Patong bike rental shop fined B2k after death of British 17-year-old

"And a young boy lost his life because of it" Wrong! He died because he lost control of th...(Read More)

Refugee footballer freed after Bahrain drops extradition

Yup, ... Bahrain and thailand were trapped in the international spot lights. Both countries for diff...(Read More)

Songkran Thai New Year becomes five-day public holiday

Wow, the government approving more holidays, it's almost like there's an election coming up?...(Read More)

Phuket snake-catchers get busy

This hot dry part of the year is when a lot of snakes are looking for nesting sites. Having already ...(Read More)

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

This ( violent) land dispute is already going on for years! And Col Prasan still has to learn about...(Read More)

Guns drawn as tempers flare in Nui Beach land dispute

The video of the confrontation is such a classic slice of Thainess. The guy with the gun, and a few ...(Read More)

Over 10,000 cars busted for fumes

Are the 10,000 busted vehicles back on the road? With new exhaust pipe systems? And just 'order...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand

 