PHUKET: Two Russian tourists have died after their motorbike crashed into a pickup truck on Patong Hill last night (Feb 11).

accidentsdeathpatong

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 February 2019, 11:53AM

The Russian tourists are believed to have lost control and veered off into the oncoming lane. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police were notified of the accident on Phrabaramee Rd at 10.30pm. Patong Police Chief Col Anothai Jindamanee told The Phuket News, “When we arrived at the scene, we found the two Russian tourists, Andrei Mironov, 31, and Vasilii Repnikov, 29, lying on the road unconscious. The driver of the pickup truck, Thaworn Krasuk, 47, from Rawai, was waiting at the scene.”

“We believe the tourists were driving recklessly as they drove along Patong Hill towards Patong, veering into the oncoming lane and crashing into Mr Thaworn’s pickup near Phra Pun Thao Kong Shrine,” Col Anothai explained.

“Both men were taken to Patong Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. We cannot confirm yet who was driving the motorbike.”

“So far we know that Mr Mironov rented the motorbike from a rental shop in Patong. Duty police are looking into the documentation provided to the rental shop,” Col Anothai added.

“We are awaiting their blood test results to establish whether they were under the influence of alcohol. Mr Thaworn tested negative," he noted.

Police confirmed that neither of the Russian men was wearing a helmet.