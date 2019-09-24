Two pilots killed in rainmaking plane crash

KANCHANABURI: An instructor and a new pilot were killed when their small plane dived to the ground shortly after take-off earlier today (Sept 24).

accidentstransportdeath

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 September 2019, 04:27PM

The Cessna Caravan before it crashed today (Sept 24). Photo: via Bangkok Post

The plane of the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department crashed in Sai Yok district in Kanchanaburi on Tuesday. Photo: Piyarch Chongcharoen / Bangkok Post

The aircraft of the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department left the 9th Infantry Division, better known as the Surasi military camp, in Muang district at 9am for a training mission and the Cessna Caravan crashed at Moo 2 in Sai Yok district 30 minutes later, officials said.

The pilot instructor was identified as Capt Trin Amranand, 58, and the young pilot was Suksan Sathientham, 28.

Rescuers successfully took the bodies from the plane and are collecting the debris in the sugar apple orchard located in the valley.

Kanchanaburi governor Jeerakiat Phumsawad said authorities are trying to determine the cause of the crash, which could be an engine problem

