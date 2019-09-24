The aircraft of the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department left the 9th Infantry Division, better known as the Surasi military camp, in Muang district at 9am for a training mission and the Cessna Caravan crashed at Moo 2 in Sai Yok district 30 minutes later, officials said.
The pilot instructor was identified as Capt Trin Amranand, 58, and the young pilot was Suksan Sathientham, 28.
Rescuers successfully took the bodies from the plane and are collecting the debris in the sugar apple orchard located in the valley.
Kanchanaburi governor Jeerakiat Phumsawad said authorities are trying to determine the cause of the crash, which could be an engine problem
