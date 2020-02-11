Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two new turtle nests found in Phang Nga

Two new turtle nests found in Phang Nga

PHUKET: Two new leatherback turtle nests have been found on beaches in Phang Nga, north of Phuket.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 11 February 2020, 11:55AM

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

The nest is now protected and under 24-hour surveillance. Photo: DMCR

The nest is now protected and under 24-hour surveillance. Photo: DMCR

« »

Local resident Surang Kipairoth reported finding turtle tracks on Ban Bodarn in Thai Muang at 6:38am on Sunday (Feb 9), Prarop Plangngarn, Chief of Operation Center 2 at Sirinath National Park, on Phuket’s west coast, told The Phuket News.

The tracks measured some 1.8 metres across, he added.

“Officers arrived at the beach at about 7am and started carefully digging the sand out along the tracks and discovered the turtle nest at around 11am,” Mr Prarop said.

“We didn’t move the eggs. Officials constructed a fence to prevent people stealing the eggs and we now have officers to watch over the nest,” he added.

The second nest found was reported yesterday (Feb 10), Haritchai Rittichuay, Chief of the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park, told The Phuket News.

Sane Churat, village headman of Ban Thung Tuk in Moo 4, Koh Kho Khao subdistrict, discovered turtle tracks, measuring about 1.6 metres across, on Koh Kho Khao Beach at 8:40am, Mr Haritchai explained.

SKYPARK

“Officers arrived and found the nest at about 10:40am,” he added.

“Both nests were left in place to let the turtles hatch undisturbed. If we moved the eggs, it could have adversely affected them.

“We have constructed a fence to prevent people stealing the eggs or disturbing the nest in any other way, and the nest is under constant 24 hour surveillance,” Mr Haritchai said.

“Officers will watch over both nests for the next 60 days until the eggs hatch and the newborn turtles are ready to return to sea.

“If anyone sees a turtle laying eggs on a beach, please call us at 076-679134 so we can quickly go to protect the eggs and take care of them,” Mr Haritchai added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket virus checks still ongoing: Officials
Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage
TAT slashes revenue target for 2020
Heartbroken Myanmar worker with axe talked down from high-set billboard frame
Nine suspects arrested in slew of Phuket drug raids, three found with illegal firearms
Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training
HMs express condolences
Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry
China virus toll passes 1,000 as Xi visits frontline hospital
Police release details of dead, injured in Phuket speedboat collision
Two Russian children killed in Phuket speedboat collision
China stutters back to work as virus deaths soar
Poor security worsened mall mass shooting toll: PM
Phuket Law: Thailand’s revised, more landlord friendly, residential lease law
Thai mall gunman shot dead after rampage: officials

 

Phuket community
Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

What a strange article. Presumably this is something to do with the Corona-virus? A little explanati...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

correction: *..Why they walk there with Chief Witthaya?... Just as a 'show dressing'?...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Seeing Chief Witthaya walking surrounded by high authorities as Phuket Governor, Police general, a h...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Are they speaking english on hotline 1199? What is happening to Phuket Marine Office? Is it still e...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Where is the Video showing the actual accident??? I saw it .they were doing some 50 mph not 5! Reckl...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

If they kept the speed limit that is 5 knots in the channel the accident would not happen. Put the ...(Read More)

Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

Singapore has now 40+ coronavirus patients. The island is on 3rd level of medical alert ( it has 4 l...(Read More)

Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

Weird, First allowed ( ship already passed Vietnam underway to BKK), now refuse. Ship has medical st...(Read More)

Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide

@goldwing. Your generalizing comment confirmed the article.Well done....(Read More)

12 killed as soldier opens fire in Korat

Defence Minister-General Prawit is the first political responsible man for this enormous tragedy. Bu...(Read More)

 

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The Overseas Property Show
Cassia Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie

 