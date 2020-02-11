Two new turtle nests found in Phang Nga

PHUKET: Two new leatherback turtle nests have been found on beaches in Phang Nga, north of Phuket.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 11 February 2020, 11:55AM

The nest is now protected and under 24-hour surveillance. Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Officers took four hours to find the new turtle nest on Koh Kho Khao Beach in Phang Nga yesterday (Feb 10). Photo: DMCR

Local resident Surang Kipairoth reported finding turtle tracks on Ban Bodarn in Thai Muang at 6:38am on Sunday (Feb 9), Prarop Plangngarn, Chief of Operation Center 2 at Sirinath National Park, on Phuket’s west coast, told The Phuket News.

The tracks measured some 1.8 metres across, he added.

“Officers arrived at the beach at about 7am and started carefully digging the sand out along the tracks and discovered the turtle nest at around 11am,” Mr Prarop said.

“We didn’t move the eggs. Officials constructed a fence to prevent people stealing the eggs and we now have officers to watch over the nest,” he added.

The second nest found was reported yesterday (Feb 10), Haritchai Rittichuay, Chief of the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park, told The Phuket News.

Sane Churat, village headman of Ban Thung Tuk in Moo 4, Koh Kho Khao subdistrict, discovered turtle tracks, measuring about 1.6 metres across, on Koh Kho Khao Beach at 8:40am, Mr Haritchai explained.

“Officers arrived and found the nest at about 10:40am,” he added.

“Both nests were left in place to let the turtles hatch undisturbed. If we moved the eggs, it could have adversely affected them.

“We have constructed a fence to prevent people stealing the eggs or disturbing the nest in any other way, and the nest is under constant 24 hour surveillance,” Mr Haritchai said.

“Officers will watch over both nests for the next 60 days until the eggs hatch and the newborn turtles are ready to return to sea.

“If anyone sees a turtle laying eggs on a beach, please call us at 076-679134 so we can quickly go to protect the eggs and take care of them,” Mr Haritchai added.