Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days

PHUKET: Wildlife officers at the Similans National Park have found two turtle nests containing more than 200 eggs in two days.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 23 May 2023, 06:11PM

Photo: Similan Islands National Park Photo: Similan Islands National Park Photo: Similan Islands National Park Photo: Similan Islands National Park Photo: Similan Islands National Park « »

The officers, stationed on Koh Miang, also called ‘Island No. 4’, announced the discovery yesterday (May 22). The first nest was discovered at about 7:30am on Sunday during a survey of the beach. Officers found that the nest contained 91 eggs. As the nest would be affected by high tides, the officers decided to move the eggs to a safe location, the officers reported, The second nest was discovered at about 7am yesterday (May 22) while officers were conducting a survey of another beach at the island. The officers saw turtle tracks in the sand, and followed them to find another nest, this one containing 109 eggs. The officers deemed the second nest also at risk of harm, and move the eggs to a safe location, the officers added.