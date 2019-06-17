THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Two Myanmar men in critical condition after rear-ending a bus

PHUKET: Two men from Myanmar are in critical condition after their motorbike hit the back of a bus at high speed in Thalang yesterday morning (June 16).

accidentsMyanmartransportpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 June 2019, 02:02PM

The motorbike smashed into the back of a bus on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang on Sunday morning (June 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of the accident at about 7:15am.

Maj Kraisorn Bunprasop of Thalang Police, as well as Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers, arrived at the scene in front of Ban Lipon School on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang to find two men lying on the floor unconscious and bleeding heavily.

The two men were identified as Sein Than Si Thu, 27, who was driving the motorbike, and Than Zaw Oo, 41, who was the passenger.

Also at the scene were a damaged Honda Click motorbike and a bus carrying hotel employees with a dent at the rear where the licence plate is displayed.

Rescue workers administered first aid before taking the two injured men to nearby Thalang Hospital.

The bus driver, 48-year-old Suban Suksri, explained to police that he had picked up hotel employees from near Heroines Monument and was driving them to a hotel in Nai Yang.

Mr Suban said that the motorbike was going very fast before hitting the back of the bus.

Police gathered evidence and took Mr Suban to Thalang Police Station for further questioning.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

