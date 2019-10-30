Two motorbike riders die in separate accidents within minutes

PHUKET: Two motorbike riders died in separate accidents on Thepkrasattri Rd within minutes of each other last night (Oct 29), report Thalang Police.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 30 October 2019, 12:18PM

The second fatal accident saw an armoured security pickup truck suffer nothing more than a broken back left tail light. Photo: Thalang Police

The first accident saw Teerapan Nudam, 44, die after his motorbike struck a pickup truck parked outside a 7-Eleven store on Thpekrasattri Rd in Baan Lipon. Photo: Thalang Police

Lt Phattakorn Pongpaiboon of the Thalang Police was notified at 7:50pm that a motorbike had hit the back of a pickup truck parked in front of a 7-Eleven store on Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Lipon.

Lt Phattakorn together with Kusoldham rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Teerapan Nudam, 44, originally from Nakorn Sri Thammarat, on the road.

His dark blue-grey Phuket registered Honda Wave motorbike with heavy damage to the front was on the ground beside him.

A grey Phuket-registered Isuzu pickup truck parked in front of the 7-Eleven store had suffered a heavy impact to its back right corner. The pickup’s driver, Naiyana Aonsuwan, was waiting at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Mr Teerapan was riding northward when he lost control of his motorbike and hit the pickup truck

Mr Teerapan suffered multiple injuries including head trauma. He was unconscious and unresponsive and was later pronounced dead despite rescue workers’ efforts to revive him, Lt Phattakorn reported.

There was no mention of whether Teerapan was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Also at 7:50pm last night, Maj Wuttichai Thongkaew of the Thalang Police was notified that a motorbike had hit an armoured car pickup truck in front of a restaurant on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound about 80 metres from the entrance to Moo Baan Phuket Thani, some 500 metres north of the Heroines Monument.

At the scene, Maj Wuttichai and fellow officers found a Gunpai armoured security pickup truck with only a broken back left tail light, and a blue Phuket-registered Honda Wave parked by the side of the road.

It was not reported what damage the motorbike had suffered, and Maj Wuttichai was told that rescue workers had already rushed the motorbike rider to Thalang Hospital.

Staff at Thalang Hospital later confirmed that the motorbike rider had died from his injuries, which Maj Wuttichai did not describe in his report.

Police have yet to even identify the man, Maj Wuttichai noted.

Rescue workers reported that the man was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene.

However, as with Mr Teerapan, the man was later pronounced dead despite rescue workers’ efforts to revive him.

Maj Wuttichai confirmed in his report that the driver of the armoured security pickup truck, Praphat Tantimetta, 30, from Phang Nga, tested negative for alcohol.