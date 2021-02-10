Two more king cobras caught

PHUKET: Kusoldharm rescue workers have caught two more large king cobras, this time at a house in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 10 February 2021, 05:45PM

A team of Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the house, in Baan Pakrong Cheep, Moo 9, Srisoonthorn, by assistant village chief Sanit Rayasakul at 9:30am today (Feb 10).

Natthapong Kongkhim and fellow rescue workers arrived and were shown two king cobras under a rack used to hold toys for children.

The rescue workers had the two snakes – one male, the other female – safely snared after about 15 minutes.

The male king cobra was about four metres long and weighed around seven kilograms, while the female king cobra was about 3.5m long and weighed about 5kg.

“We took the two king cobras to keep at our centre in Baan Muang Mai,” Mr Natthapong explained.

“We will call officers from the Phang Nga Wildlife Nursery Station to take them and release them into the wild,” he added.

Just late last week Kusoldharm rescue workers warned people in the Moo 2 area of Pa Khlok to beware king cobras near their houses after four large king cobras were caught in the area in the past month.

The latest snake to be caught in that area, last Friday (Feb 5), measured some five metres long.