Two monkeypox cases confirmed in Phuket

PHUKET: Two more cases of monkeypox in Phuket have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases identified in the country to 10, Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong said yesterday (Sept 30).

health
By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 October 2022, 02:43PM

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong. Photo: via Phuket Info Center

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong. Photo: via Phuket Info Center

Dr Opas announced the news late yesterday afternoon. The Phuket Info Center relayed the announcement early this morning (Oct 1).

One of the cases was a 37-year-old Thai woman. He occupation as given as a “service worker”.

The woman developed a fever, sore throat and muscle pain on Sept 16. The next day she bought medicine to treat her symptoms, Dr Opas said.

The woman told DDC officers that she had close contact with a 54-year-old German man on Sept 17. She later noticed a rash on her buttocks and blisters on other areas of her body, he said

The woman, now concerned for her condition, presented herself at a hospital for treatment. The woman explained that he had not had close contact with any person other than the German man. She had not been in contact with anyone she knew to have a rash or blisters, she said.

She also had not travelled abroad during the 21 days before she started experiencing signs of infection, Dr Opas said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The hospital doctors sent samples for laboratory tests, which on Monday (Sept 26, nine days after the woman started exhibiting signs of infection) confirmed the woman had contracted monkeypox, he added.

A team of DDC officers from the Ministry of Public Health Region 11 branch in Nakhon Si Thammarat were dispatched to investigate the infection, assisted by officers from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) and “local hospitals”, Dr Opas said.

The German later also tested positive for monkeypox, he added.

Dr Opas, speaking yesterday, five days after the woman had been confirmed as infected, did not confirm at which hospital the woman had presented herself or the general area where she lived or worked.

He also gave no details of when or where the German man had tested positive.

Despite an incessant monkeypox-awareness campaign for months by national health figures, relayed daily by local government agencies, neither the DDC nor the PPHO publicly revealed any confirmation that any person had been infected with monkeypox in Phuket in the past five days since the woman was confirmed as infected.

