Two Moderna shots set at B3,800

THAILAND: Private hospitals will charge B3,800 inclusive for two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by US-based Moderna.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 June 2021, 04:17PM

Photo: AFP

Members of the Private Hospitals Association met yesterday (June 8) to agree on the price of the vaccine, described as “alternative” since it is not included in the government’s free vaccination programme, according to Thai media, which quoted a source at the association.

The price, likely to be the same at all member hospitals, already includes a service fee and vaccine insurance.

An order for 10 million doses will be placed by the Government Pharmaceuticals Organization on their behalf.

The vaccine will come in three lots – 4 million doses in October, 1mn early next year and 5mn more at a later date, currently unspecified.

Previously, the association had said the price should not be more than B3,000 for the two-dose regimen. No details were available at this stage on how the new price was calculated.

Yesterday, the government rolled out a nationwide vaccination drive after it took delivery of 1.8 million doses of AstraZeneca last week. To date, shots made by two manufacturers – Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca – were used.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed yesterday that orders would be placed for 20mn doses of Pfizer vaccine and another 5mn from Johnson & Johnson.