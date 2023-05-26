Two missing Phuket children found safe

PHUKET: Two missing children from Rawai, who were reported as missing by their mother, have been found safe, according to the latest update by the Phuket Info Center page today (May 26).

Friday 26 May 2023, 03:01PM

The missing boy and girl near Wat Sawang Arom School in Rawai on May 25. Image: Phuket Info Center

A 5-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl failed to return home from school yesterday (May 25), prompting their mother to report them as missing persons to the Chalong Police, as stated by Phuket Info Center at 1.36pm today (May 26).

The last known sighting of the children was captured on CCTV near Wat Sawang Arom School in Rawai, where they were seen with two unidentified men, the page added.

Phuket Info Center appealed to the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of the children, asking them to contact their mother at 096-771-8628.

However, within less than an hour, at 2.13pm, the page issued an update stating that no further assistance was needed as both the boy and the girl had been located and were confirmed safe.

"Update: They have been found and are safe. Thank you," reported Phuket Info Center.

No additional details regarding the incident were provided by Phuket Info Center. Nevertheless, the original publication had already been shared over 100 times by 3pm.