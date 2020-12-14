BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two-metre king cobra caught at Thalang housing estate

Two-metre king cobra caught at Thalang housing estate

PHUKET: Residents at the Baan Ua Athorn government housing estate in Moo1 Srisoonthorn were in for a surprise as a two-metre-long king cobra was found in the parking lot on Saturday (Dec 12).

animalsSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 14 December 2020, 11:22AM

The king cobra was caught from under a car at the housing estate car park. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The king cobra was caught from under a car at the housing estate car park. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The king cobra was caught from under a car at the housing estate car park. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The king cobra was caught from under a car at the housing estate car park. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the scene at about 7:15pm after a local resident saw a big snake moving under a car in the parking lot. 

Rescue worker Natthapong Khongkim explained that the snake was still under the car when they arrived at the scene

Frightened, the cobra was upright and had its hood extended.

“We used plastic pipes like we normally do to hold the snake still until we could put it in a bag, which took about 15 minutes,” Mr Natthapong said. 

The cobra weighed about three kilograms and was about two metres long, he added.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“We will release the snake later in a safe place in the jungle,” Mr Natthapong said.

“If anyone sees a snake near your workplace or accommodation, do not try to catch it by yourself as you may be harmed by the snake,” Mr Natthapong urged.

“Please inform us by calling 076-246301 for the Phuket Town area and 076-621338 for the Thalang area. We have workers on standby 24 hours,” he said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman injured as restaurant gas cylinder sets power pole on fire
Cheap flights call to beat Phuket slump
UK and EU extend Brexit talks after ditching deadline
His Majesty the King admits to difficult days
Lookalike banknotes trigger concern
Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride
Foreign man found unconscious in accident on Kathu road
Deputy PM promises support for young Phuket entrepreneurs
Phuket tackles overpriced taxi fares for tourists
Chalong woman, 27, dies as motorbike hits power pole
Deputy PM Jurin opens Patong seafood festival
Local administrations called on to help boost road safety
Thai dance horror game creates a stir
Phuket officials target arrivals from Myanmar as fears of COVID spread rise
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Push to repeal lese majeste laws goes to UN? Nightclub responds after raid! || December 11

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

The taxi- and minivan operations on Phuket are such a well known long lasting criminal scam scandal ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

These taxis and mini bus drivers should be regularly auditored to satisfactory transport standards. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

They are a law unto themselves. I have been to many countries in my time, and I have never been trea...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

Has any one actually travelled in a meter taxi in Phuket with the meter operating?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

I believe this may be a historic event: a post that everyone on this forum agrees on! May wonders ne...(Read More)

Phuket tackles overpriced taxi fares for tourists

Phuket tackles nothing, only some usual face saving blabla from the authorities. Business as usual, ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

Public transport criminals are the scourge of Phuket...all of the , moto taxis, minivans, taxi scum ...(Read More)

Lookalike banknotes trigger concern

One can't make it up! Making new 100 thb banknotes that easily can be mistaken with the 1000 thb...(Read More)

Phuket tackles overpriced taxi fares for tourists

In Bangkok I hail a metered taxi, ride 30 mins to the other side of town, and it's less than 60B...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Being taken for a ride

The only prices posted on arrival in the domestic terminal are for the (not running) shared mini-bus...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
K9 Point
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 