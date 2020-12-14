Two-metre king cobra caught at Thalang housing estate

PHUKET: Residents at the Baan Ua Athorn government housing estate in Moo1 Srisoonthorn were in for a surprise as a two-metre-long king cobra was found in the parking lot on Saturday (Dec 12).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 14 December 2020, 11:22AM

The king cobra was caught from under a car at the housing estate car park. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the scene at about 7:15pm after a local resident saw a big snake moving under a car in the parking lot.

Rescue worker Natthapong Khongkim explained that the snake was still under the car when they arrived at the scene

Frightened, the cobra was upright and had its hood extended.

“We used plastic pipes like we normally do to hold the snake still until we could put it in a bag, which took about 15 minutes,” Mr Natthapong said.

The cobra weighed about three kilograms and was about two metres long, he added.

“We will release the snake later in a safe place in the jungle,” Mr Natthapong said.

“If anyone sees a snake near your workplace or accommodation, do not try to catch it by yourself as you may be harmed by the snake,” Mr Natthapong urged.

“Please inform us by calling 076-246301 for the Phuket Town area and 076-621338 for the Thalang area. We have workers on standby 24 hours,” he said.