The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two men injured as pickup slams into stopped garbage truck

Two men injured as pickup slams into stopped garbage truck

PHUKET: Two men were injured when the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel and ploughed into the back of a stopped garbage truck on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew in the early hours of this morning (Apr 30).

accidentstransportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 30 April 2021, 11:48AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt ML Sanya Suksawat of the Phuket City Police was called to the scene, on the southbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd about 200 metres south of the Isuzu showroom, at about 3am.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a black Phuket-registered Isuzu pickup truck with massive damage to its front.

The driver of the pickup truck, Sudjai Paponaking, 37, and a 35-year-old Myanmar national working for the Koh Kaew Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) as a garbage collector were injured in the accident.

Both men were rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Of note, the driver’s airbag in the pickup truck deployed on impact, likely saving Mr Sudjai from critical injuries.

Before being sped off for medical treatment, Mr Sudjai told police that he fell asleep while driving and drove into the back of the garbage truck.

Police have yet to report the extent of Mr Sudjai’s and the Myanmar man’s injuries, or whether police have asked Vachira hospital to perform an alcohol test on Mr Sudjai.

It has also yet to be explained how the Myanmar man came to be injured as the garbage truck suffered nearly no damage at all in the collision.

However, it was reported that the pickup truck and the garbage truck were both taken to Phuket City Police Station.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai visits Phuket
Darasamut Underpass to close for cleaning
Women arrested in 100k meth pill drug raid
Private sector unsure on jab imports
Woman killed while crossing Thepkrasattri Rd
Harsher COVID controls
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid orders extended as cases surpass 63,000 in Thailand || April 29
Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines
Please be patient: Timelines take time
Phuket COVID prevention measures order extended
Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed
Fear over sloppy mask disposal
Local AstraZeneca jab ready by June
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School pushed until June as Prime Minister’s powers increased || April 28
Residents threaten to torch conference hall if used as field hospital

 

Phuket community
Private sector unsure on jab imports

I was very much under the impression that only Governments could buy vaccines and therefore the priv...(Read More)

Harsher COVID controls

So what color code is Phuket which seems to be off the list completely if nothing is lower than oran...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

Gosh, whatever could it be that has certain authorities wanting to middle-man every vial that is adm...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

Sinovac, as it is quality wise inferior to all other vaccines ( just 50% protection, how long?)not a...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

@ Fascinated, AZ needs 2 jabs + vaccination administration. J&J needs 1 jab, no administation fo...(Read More)

Harsher COVID controls

So, does the harsher controls mean no inter-provincial bus- & minivan travel? In the heed- &...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

Will be interesting to see or the private sector can buy/offer the quality vaccines cheaper than the...(Read More)

Patong gets a new mayor as election results confirmed

Is it not strange that fixing a front beach rd hangs time wise budget making/operational on a electi...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

That 70% vaccination norm in relation with 'herd immunity' is totally just wishful thinking,...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

"Sinovac is significantly more expensive" Correct Fascinated. Surprised that Mr.Kurt ,who ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura

 