Two men injured as pickup slams into power pole on Phuket highway

PHUKET: Two men were taken to Thalang Hospital after a pickup truck they were in slammed into a power pole on Phuket’s main highway last night (Jan 16).

accidents

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 17 January 2021, 10:04AM

A pickup truck slammed into a power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd last night (Jan 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At about 9.50pm, Mai Khao rescue worker was called to the accident scene on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 3, Mai Khao. At the scene, rescue workers found a white Phuket-registered Isuzu D-Max pickup truck heavily damaged after a collision with a power pole. The truck driver Krissana Boonkit, 26, originally from Phang Nga, was extracted from the vehicle easily and sustained “only some wounds”. His passenger Surin Sudprasert, 63, was stuck in the wreck and rescue worker had to use hydraulic equipment to take him out. Mr Surin was unconscious, but rescue workers were able to find his pulse. The two were rushed to Thalang Hospital for medical treatment. It is yet to be clarified how the accident happened.