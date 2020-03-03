Two men escape serious injuries as car flips

PHUKET: Two men escaped serious injuries after the car they were travelling in swerved out of control and struck a light pole on the central reservation then flipped, landing on its roof on the other side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Mai Khao yesterday (Mar 2).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 3 March 2020, 10:24AM

The wipeout occurred on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd at about midday yesterday (Mar 2). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Thanom Thongpaen of the Tha Chatchai Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, near the Blue Canyon Country Club, at about midday.

At the scene officers and emergency responders found a black Toyota Altis, registered in Kalasin province, overturned in the northbound lanes.

Trapped in the car were the driver Montri Boonsai and his passenger Thongsong Prasansai, both from Ubon Ratchathani.

Rescue workers freed the men from the wreck. Montri had suffered minor head injuries, while Thongsong suffered only other minor injuries, Capt Thanom reported.

Thongsong told police that they were heading southbound going back home after a funeral in Nai Yang when something wrong happened with the car, Capt Thanom said.

Montri lost control of the car, hit a light pole on the central reservation and overturned, ending up on the other side of the road, Capt Thanom said.

Montri and Thongsong were taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment of their injuries, he added.

Capt Thanom confirmed that Montri will be charged with reckless driving causing damage to the public property.

However, Capt Thanom gave no explanation of any attempt by police to find out what caused the car to swerve out of control, no explanation of any alcohol or drug test by police, and no explanation of any attempt by police to determine what speed the men were travelling at when the accident occurred.