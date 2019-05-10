A team of officers led by Capt Pichit Thongtor and Capt Chaiyawat Chuwang under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee conducted the operation in Moo 1 Wichit on Thursday (May 9).
Thanapat Chusom, 26, was caught with 121 ya bah pills (methamphetamine) and was charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply.
Thanabat Chusom, 29, was caught with 1.3 litres of liquid kratom extract and five .38 bullets. He was charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply and illegal possession of firearm ammunition.
The team of officers under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee, led by Capt Pichit Thongtor and Capt Chaiyawat Chuwang arrested and charged two suspects for drug and cartridge
Police took the two suspects to Wichit Police Station for legal proceedings.
Be the first to comment.