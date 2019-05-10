THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Two men charged following drug bust in Wichit

PHUKET: A drug bust in Wichit has led to the arrests of two brothers caught in possession of category one drugs and firearm ammunition.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 May 2019, 01:04PM

The two suspects were caught with 121 ya bah pills (methamphetamine), 1.3 litres of liquid kratom extract and bullets. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two suspects were caught with 121 ya bah pills (methamphetamine), 1.3 litres of liquid kratom extract and bullets. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A team of officers led by Capt Pichit Thongtor and Capt Chaiyawat Chuwang under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee conducted the operation in Moo 1 Wichit on Thursday (May 9).

Thanapat Chusom, 26, was caught with 121 ya bah pills (methamphetamine) and was charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply.

Thanabat Chusom, 29, was caught with 1.3 litres of liquid kratom extract and five .38 bullets. He was charged with possession of category one drugs with intent to supply and illegal possession of firearm ammunition.

The team of officers under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee, led by Capt Pichit Thongtor and Capt Chaiyawat Chuwang arrested and charged two suspects for drug and cartridge

Police took the two suspects to Wichit Police Station for legal proceedings.

 

 

