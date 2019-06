PHUKET: A team of officers from the Phuket Provincial Police caught two men in possession of more than 2,000 methamphetamine pills (ya ba) in Phuket Town on Thursday (June 13).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 June 2019, 01:12PM

The suspects stand in front of the house where the drugs were found. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The suspects sit on the floor next to a motorbike and methamphetamine pills. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police pose with the two suspects with ’ya ba’ spelled out in Thai with seized meth pills. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The officers, led by Capt Teerasak Narasri, carried out a raid on a property on Soi Yaowarat and arrested Nanthawat Inwanna, 23, and Phongsathorn Luarngsa-ard, 22, in possession of the category 1 drugs.

A white Honda Wave motorbike was also seized as evidence.

The two suspects were taken to Phuket Provincial Police Station where they were charged with possession of category 1 drugs with intent to supply.