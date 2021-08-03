Two men arrested in Phuket with over 160,000 meth pills

PHUKET: Tha Chatchai Police have arrested two Phuket men with more than 160,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) at a two-storey house under construction in Moo 1, Mai Khao.

drugscrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 August 2021, 08:30AM

Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Kanchawit Phoprasit revealed today (Aug 3) that officers, led by Lt Col Pachai Mattayan arrested Samat Saksriroj, 50, and Chainarong Nayao, 27, on July 31.

Samat and Chainarong were found with 60 orange ya bah pills branded with the letters WY and wrapped in foil paper, 1,200 pills packed in six black plastic boxes and 159,200 pills packed in 40 black plastic boxes.

In total, 160,460 pills of ya bah were seized, Col Kanchawit said.

Samat and Chainarong were taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Col Kanchawit explained that Samat and Chainarong were just distributors, and police were further investigating the drug network they were working for.