The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two men arrested in Phuket with over 160,000 meth pills

Two men arrested in Phuket with over 160,000 meth pills

PHUKET: Tha Chatchai Police have arrested two Phuket men with more than 160,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) at a two-storey house under construction in Moo 1, Mai Khao. 

drugscrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 August 2021, 08:30AM

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

« »

Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Kanchawit Phoprasit revealed today (Aug 3) that officers, led by Lt Col Pachai Mattayan arrested Samat Saksriroj, 50, and Chainarong Nayao, 27, on July 31. 

Samat and Chainarong were found with 60 orange ya bah pills branded with the letters WY and wrapped in foil paper, 1,200 pills packed in six black plastic boxes and 159,200 pills packed in 40 black plastic boxes.

In total, 160,460 pills of ya bah were seized, Col Kanchawit said.

Samat and Chainarong were taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. 

Col Kanchawit explained that Samat and Chainarong were just distributors, and police were further investigating the drug network they were working for.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

190 drivers refused entry to Phuket on first day of ‘island isolation’
Thai Airways selling assets to raise cash
Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old
COVID returns to China’s Wuhan as global Delta variant woes mount
Businesses request vaccine tax relief
Scholars not involved in vaccine procurement, MOPH says
Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Python caught, No alcohol at Phuket restaurants, Insurgents attack in Deep South |:| August 3
Man arrested for stealing food
Phuket new COVID infections hold at 32
Three metre python caught in Srisoonthorn
Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again
Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Provincial Police Chief investigated, island village lockdown |:| August 2
Search launched after strong rip current pulls man out to sea at Freedom Beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

"Make people happy - Worry less about infection" ??? OMG...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

Kurt - you need to go Immigration 2nd floor and ask for a reset of your details and complete the app...(Read More)

Phuket health chief marks latest island COVID death a 74-year-old

I wonder about the accuracy of the "cases per day" figures if they are calculated from onl...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

Reg.Curfew ! I have to correct myself ! No curfew at the moment. I did fall for another fake news sp...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

Very sad situation - and likely to continue for a long time. If every expat on the island were to do...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: A dam fine ride!

A long way from Loch Palm Golf course , Phuket Country Club is close by ...(Read More)

Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer

Bet Mr PM and all his generals and other political cronies will put themselves at the top of the lis...(Read More)

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds

@kurt. Maybe if you filled in the form properly in correct English you would get a positive result l...(Read More)

Search launched after strong rip current pulls man out to sea at Freedom Beach

@kurt. Do you ever pick up a dictionary or use spell check before you comment? Police are a waist of...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Nothing competent in the way officials are handling this crisis. Instead of just calling any officer...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand

 