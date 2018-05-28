FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Two men arrested for Phuket Town gang street stabbing

PHUKET: Two men have been arrested for the street stabbing of another man in Phuket Town in the early hours of Saturday (May 26) in what appears to be a gang-related retaliation attack.

Monday 28 May 2018, 12:28PM

Itthichai ‘Sand’ Kietbuathong and Sarayuth ‘Mag’ Saengnin, both 23 and from Thung Song District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, were later arrested for the stabbing. Photos: Phuket City Police

Itthichai ‘Sand’ Kietbuathong and Sarayuth ‘Mag’ Saengnin, both 23 and from Thung Song District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, were later arrested for the stabbing. Photos: Phuket City Police

Police responded to a call at 5am Saturday reporting that a man, later identified as Surachai Panich, 24, had been stabbed in the left side of his torso on Phuket Rd.

Mr Surachai was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, but police have yet to report his medical condition.

Officers led by Maj Pattrathep Thavornpattap of the Phuket City Police later arrested two suspects for the stabbing: Itthichai “Sand” Kietbuathong and Sarayuth “Mag” Saengnin, both 23 years old and both from Thung Song District in Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

The time and location of their arrest was not reported.

However, police did report that in making the arrests officers seized airsoft guns and a knife.

Both men admitted to being involved in the crime, with Itthichai reportedly confessing that he stabbed Mr Surachai in retaliation to Mr Surachai attacking and injuring a member of a “group” that Itthichai and Sarayuth are also members of.

Police said that they have yet to press charges as they are continuing their investigation.

 

 

Kurt | 28 May 2018 - 19:14:24 

Gang related? What 'normal' job are these young thai gangsters doing on Phuket island, since they are from Nakhon Sri Thammarat? Earning a living here?
Are they officially registered as living/working on Phuket island? 
( without 90 days reports of course)

