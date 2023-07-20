333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two killed in shooting as New Zealand city hosts World Cup opener

Two killed in shooting as New Zealand city hosts World Cup opener

AUCKLAND: A gunman killed two people and wounded at least five at a building site in central Auckland today (July 20), just hours before New Zealand’s biggest city hosts the opening game of the football Women’s FIFA World Cup.

violencedeathcrimepolice
By AFP

Thursday 20 July 2023 09:16 AM

Police officers cordon off an area near the site of a shooting in central Auckland this morning (July 20) Photo: AFP

Police officers cordon off an area near the site of a shooting in central Auckland this morning (July 20) Photo: AFP

New Zealand’s prime minister said the gunman also died at the scene, there was no national security threat, and that the marquee tournament would go ahead as planned.

The unnamed man tore through the facility with a pump-action shotgun in the early morning, killing two, injuring at least five and plunging a large portion of New Zealand’s largest city into lockdown.

A police officer was among those injured and rushed to hospital. His condition was said to be stable.

It was not immediately clear how the shooter died or his motive.

Aucklanders had circled today’s date as the start of a month-long festival of football that would showcase their city and country to the world.

Instead, they were woken by the sound of police sirens and helicopters thudding overhead.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins expressed shock and “deep sorrow” at the rare mass shooting in New Zealand.

But he insisted the tournament, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, could go ahead.

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and that they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident,” he said.

Hipkins said the “assessment from officials is that there is no national security risk. There is no change to New Zealand’s national security threat level.

“The government has spoken to FIFA organisers and the tournament will proceed,” he said. “New Zealanders’ safety, and the safety of our visitors, are our first priorities.”

A number of national football teams are in New Zealand’s largest city, including the United States squad, which said all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.

Norway’s team hotel was close to where the shooting unfolded. The team said they were also unharmed and “everything is calm in the squad”.

Captain Maren Mjelde said players were woken up by a helicopter and “a large number of emergency vehicles”.

CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental

“At first, we didn’t know what was going on, but eventually there were updates on TV and the local media,” she said.

“We felt safe the whole time. FIFA has a good security system at the hotel and we have our own security officer in the squad.

“Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight. Then we may have to adapt if there are any instructions from the authorities.”

Norway will take on hosts New Zealand at the city’s Eden Park after an opening ceremony later today.

Shots fired

Police acting superintendent Sunny Patel gave a running account of how events unfolded, and said dozens of witnesses were now being interviewed.

“The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm,” he said.

“Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him.

“Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.”

Police said two deaths had been confirmed so far, in addition to the attacker.

Four members of the public were said to have wounds ranging from moderate to critical.

“What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident,” Patel said.

Police reassured match-goers and the wider public that they could now travel to the city centre, while avoiding the area immediately around the crime scene.

Shootings with multiple deaths are rare in New Zealand and sweeping gun laws were introduced after the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre, in which 51 Muslim worshippers were killed and another 40 wounded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More direct flights from China arrive in Phuket
Officials to plant 1,000 trees to honour His Majesty’s birthday
Businesses fret over court move
Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong
Bitcoin and Smart Contracts: Automating Transactions
Chalong Underpass to close for pump check
Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita steps down as Charter Court takes share case, Bullet flies into Phuket classroom || July 19
Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon
Tha Chatchai Police defends ‘pointless’ patrol pickup, rental car at Phuket Check Point
Trees felled by strong winds as weather warning extended
‘Grateful’ Australian ‘Cast Away’ sailor back on dry land
Tourism set to fall short
Pita worried about attempt to block second vote
Children safe as bullet flies into classroom at Phuket Town primary school

 

Phuket community
Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

@JohnC. Thailand doesn't harbor corrupt old thieves ... Thailand IS corrupt old thieves. They d...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass to close for pump check

Actually doing maintenance - wow! But, why during high traffic times? Wouldn't doing it overni...(Read More)

Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong

Prab@ you can say same about Russian money changers second one just opened in Rawai that will help w...(Read More)

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

You pay you stay - simple really - so depends on whether their occupation pays well enough to grease...(Read More)

Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

well well for the next 4 years we will have the same old soup again... i feel better that at least ...(Read More)

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

@Timothy, there is no prostitution in this island..come on... be realistic... is illegal as we know....(Read More)

Jordanian man arrested for working illegally as a barber in Patong

pls do same with real estate russian businesses... major money laundering circles.....(Read More)

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

Deport them! No messing around, no bribes to let them stay just throw them out and mark their passpo...(Read More)

Trees felled by strong winds as weather warning extended

love the pic of the ladies boarding a boat under supervision of a 'uniform'. Does this photo...(Read More)

Pheu Thai primed to form government after Pita loses vote

Shame Shame Shame Thailand. The world is watching your complete lack of transparency and honesty. Yo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
SALA
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SOHO Pool Club
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center

 