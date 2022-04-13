Two killed in Phuket on Day 2 of Seven Days Songkran road-safety campaign

PHUKET: Two people were killed in road accidents in Phuket yesterday (Apr 12), Day 2 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran Thai New Year.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 April 2022, 01:21PM

Officials recorded just four accidents on the island from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 12), with two people, both males, admitted to hospital for treatment of injuries.

The two deaths were also both males.

No other details were provided in the official report by the Phuket Office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

According to the report by PR Phuket, the casualties yesterday brought the island’s total to two dead, seven injured in nine accidents since the Seven Days Songkran’ campaign began on Monday.

However, a report by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 26 people injured and two people killed over the past two days.

The report marked 11 people injured and one person killed in Thalang District; 14 people injured but no deaths in Kathu District; and 27 people injured and one person killed in Muang District since the campaign began on Monday.

According to the PR Phuket report, Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, who chaired the daily briefing at Provincial Hall this morning, only repeated what fellow Vice Governor Pichet Panapong said at the daily briefing yesterday:

that the most common vehicles involved in accidents were motorbikes;

that the most common “risky behaviours” were speeding and people not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike; and

that the most common fines levied by police during the campaign were for not wearing a helmet, followed by driving without a licence, ignoring traffic signals and not wearing a seatbelt.

Vice Governor Anupap also repeated the call for officers staffing the police checkpoints across the island to strictly enforce the safety measures set out under the campaign, “especially in the matter regarding drunk drivers in order to prevent accidents”.

According to the report, Vice Governor Anupap also repeated word for word the same reminder for all people, especially those at the checkpoints, to strictly adhere to health meaures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting reported zero safety incidents involving marine vessels.

All tourists were reminded that they must wear life jackets at all times while on a boat for their own safety.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub