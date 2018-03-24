The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Two killed, four injured in Phuket tour bus and pick-up collision in Krabi

PHUKET: A three-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man died and six others were injured when a Phuket tour bus carrying the driver’s family collided head-on with a pickup truck in Ao Luek district, Krabi last night (Mar 23) at around 10pm.

accidents, death, transport,

Saturday 24 March 2018, 12:37PM

The accident took place at a four-way intersection near the Ao Wong Luek South market in Northern Ao Luek district, as the tour bus was making its way from Phuket to pick up passengers at Krabi Airport, Capt Panomporn Panmat of Ao Luek Police reported to Thai news outlets.

The tour bus driver, Udomsak Thongprasri, 40, from Phattalung suffered serious injuries as a result.

His three-year-old son Thammanun Phutima died at the scene.

Mr Udomsak’s 38-year-old wife, Warangkul Phutima, a three-month-old girl Naphan Thongprasee and tour bus assistant Phuwanon Saelim, 15, also suffered injuries.

World Cup League @ BISP

The Toyota pick-up truck driver, 48-year-old Wiroj Kijagarn, a former village headman, died at the scene while his passenger, 25-year-old Chisanupong Yuglab was injured.

“The tour bus had come to a stop at the four-way intersection before a Toyota pick-up truck had sped into the bus head-on, causing the pick-up to crash into a shop before colliding with an electric pole, leaving it overturned,” Capt Panomporn said.

“The injured had to be freed using hydraulic cutters, then firefighters had to use extinguishers on the tour bus engine to prevent a fire,” he added.

 

 

 
malczx7r | 26 March 2018 - 11:41:25

Yes it would seem that this time it isn't the bus drivers fault, just crazy driving from the 4x4, maybe compulsory driving cameras for every vehicle because the police are not interested in doing anything.

MartinK | 26 March 2018 - 01:57:26

Doesn't seem to be the bus driver or bus's fault so curious about the comments?

“The tour bus had come to a stop at the four-way intersection before a Toyota pick-up truck had sped into the bus head-on, causing the pick-up to crash into a shop before colliding with an electric pole, leaving it overturned,” Capt Panomporn said.

Kurt | 24 March 2018 - 15:55:38

Well, with almost 2 dramatic bus accidents a day is that a great warming up towards the Songkran week
Very 'promising'
The Government this year set no target about number of road death  + wounded people during Sonkrang week ( thai press)
Good for nothing registration anyway

But, perhaps a alcohol + drugs test bus drivers and 6 months bus maintenance certificate check at checkpoints?

Discover Thainess | 24 March 2018 - 14:56:57

So the crackdown on buses following the horror crash in Korat is going as well as was expected then .....

