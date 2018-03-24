PHUKET: A three-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man died and six others were injured when a Phuket tour bus carrying the driver’s family collided head-on with a pickup truck in Ao Luek district, Krabi last night (Mar 23) at around 10pm.

Saturday 24 March 2018, 12:37PM

The accident took place at a four-way intersection near the Ao Wong Luek South market in Northern Ao Luek district, as the tour bus was making its way from Phuket to pick up passengers at Krabi Airport, Capt Panomporn Panmat of Ao Luek Police reported to Thai news outlets.

The tour bus driver, Udomsak Thongprasri, 40, from Phattalung suffered serious injuries as a result.

His three-year-old son Thammanun Phutima died at the scene.

Mr Udomsak’s 38-year-old wife, Warangkul Phutima, a three-month-old girl Naphan Thongprasee and tour bus assistant Phuwanon Saelim, 15, also suffered injuries.

The Toyota pick-up truck driver, 48-year-old Wiroj Kijagarn, a former village headman, died at the scene while his passenger, 25-year-old Chisanupong Yuglab was injured.

“The tour bus had come to a stop at the four-way intersection before a Toyota pick-up truck had sped into the bus head-on, causing the pick-up to crash into a shop before colliding with an electric pole, leaving it overturned,” Capt Panomporn said.

“The injured had to be freed using hydraulic cutters, then firefighters had to use extinguishers on the tour bus engine to prevent a fire,” he added.