Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on

Two killed as pickup hits two ‘saleng’ head-on

PHUKET: Two people have died after a Ford Ranger pickup slammed into the motorbikes with sidecars they were driving on the Muang Mai-Pa Khlok Rd yesterday (Nov 30).

transportaccidentsdeathpoliceSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 December 2022, 10:38AM

Capt Kornphoomphot Pongpaiboon of the Thalang Police said officers were informed of the accident, in Moo 9, Thepkrasattri, at 1:49pm.

Police along with rescue workers from Pa Khlok Municipality and Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation arrived at the scene to find a grey Ford Ranger pickup truck with heavy damage to its front.

At the side of the road were two motorbikes with sidecars (saleng). One had been destroyed by the impact.

The driver of one of the saleng, Somyot Sawasdee, 55, a resident of Moo 9, Pa Klok, was dead at the scene

The driver of the other saleng, Anuwat Aramrakseri, had suffered critical injuries. Mr Anuwat was rushed to Thalang Hospital, but later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford Ranger pickup, Thotsawan Bunyanit, 33, a resident of Phuket Town, told police he was driving from Baan Muang Mai to Pa Klok when the accident happened.

Brightview Center

He was heading downhill when he realised that two saleng were driving toward him side by side on his side of the road.

It appeared that one of the saleng was trying to overtake the other while both were driving up the hill on the wrong side of the road, Mr  Thotsawan said.

By the time he realised what was happening he was unable to avoid the collision, Mr  Thotsawan added.

Police seized all three vehicles as evidence. 

Officers are continuing their investigation, and noted that they will review the dashcam footage from the Ford Ranger before proceeding with any legal action.

Phuket community
China cities under heavy policing after protests

Is is by now clear that the Chinese vaccine Sinovac was a disaster for the chinese people. Well, to ...(Read More)

China cities under heavy policing after protests

Chinese don't have communism in their blood. With chairman Mao, who is responsible for the unnee...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Nothing about Tuhao's wife, who is a serving police Colonel, being investigated though. Its not ...(Read More)

China cities under heavy policing after protests

Seems Xi Jinping & CCP can't control longer the chinese people anymore the way they want. Ma...(Read More)

Prab Road opens as ‘test phase’, to officially open Dec 5

is the Chalong /Patong road still been build too? yesterday i went there and seems not even one work...(Read More)

B6.6bn in relief aid for flood victims

Good to see government helping the victims of natural disasters. It goes without saying that this fu...(Read More)

Man angered by noise admits firing shots at school

What the hell is somebody this mentally unstable doing with three guns in his possession. And they w...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

@christysweet: What?...(Read More)

Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief

From Norway TUI have cancelled 21 of 23 flight to Phuket this high season. ...(Read More)

Nightclubs again seek extended opening hours

Why do many oppose longer Bangla hours. Or, selling land for new roads? Money. The money that others...(Read More)

 

